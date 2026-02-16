RIP Revs: The growing precarity of Leeds student nightlife

The Wednesday sports night institution Revolution Electric Press, better known as Revs, closed its doors on January 27th, shocking everyone on the sports social scene and sending social secretaries into a stressed frenzy.

The abrupt closure of such a well-loved and popular student venue has joined several other extinct, student-orientated nightlife venues, adding to rising concerns about the sustainability of Leeds student orientated nightlife and the ongoing dwindling shift in club culture.

The Revel Collective entered administration on 27th January 2026, triggering the immediate closure of 14 Revolution Bars and other venues within the company. The administrators stated rising costs and a decline in spending by younger customers as the main factors that made business unsustainable.

Revolution, for many University of Leeds societies, was a key part of the Wednesday night ritual. Revs routinely saw colourful weekly queues wrapping around the building for entry. Many societies had deals with the venue, encouraging student spending in return for cheap drinks and the infamous complimentary ‘Revs bottle’. The unexpected departure of such a high in demand venue sent shockwaves through student club culture, highlighting that seemingly thriving venues are in fact struggling to stay afloat. Revolution issued this closing statement on their social media:

“We have loved shaking your cocktails and creating unmissable parties and events over the years, but as of today, 27th January 2026, we will sadly be closing our doors in Leeds Electric Press. We want to extend an enormous thank you for joining the Revolution party and making some unforgettable memories. Any guests with bookings will be contacted in due course – Thank you for your patience and understanding. For any guests looking for their next party, our nearest Revolution is our Leeds Call Lane Bar. Goodbye and Thank You xx”

The closing of Revs adds to a growing trend seen within the last 2 years of popular, cheap and reliable Leeds student institutions closing. First, PRYZM closed in February 2024 due to its parent company Rekom Group also entering administration. Next, Walkabout closed in September 2024, followed by Old Red Bus Station in January 2025. These recent closures were staples of the vibrant student nightlife the city is often credited for. With a lack of turnover of new student orientated venues to replace the old, student club culture is dwindling involuntarily. New venues that have opened are trendy, but are not considered cheap enough for the average student.

These continuing closures are strong indicators that traditional student nightlife has become largely unsustainable. The student scene is witnessing a new era of nightlife, with companies preferring to target a wider audience beyond students to stay afloat, allowing them to raise prices but still have consistent custom. This may contribute to a lower student turnout, creating a cycle of reduced student spending which may impact the future of the student social scene further, and bear witness to more student-populated venue closures.