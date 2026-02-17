Miles Kane Makes Project House His Home

Miles Kane, a man way ahead of his time, took to stage at Project House and took the crowd on a journey through the past, present, and future. After I learnt who he was through The Last Shadow Puppets when I was in Year 11, or when he provided the most unreal vocals for Lana Del Rey’s ‘Dealer’, I knew he was a musical savant. He is a sensation, and after tonight, there is no doubt about it.

I arrived towards the end of the first opening act, Garage Flower, followed by Gene Gallagher’s three piece, Villanelle. Both openers moved the crowd and got them ready for what was to come.

Let me set the scene, everything on the stage was leopard print and bedazzled, the rock star was ready to take his place. ‘The Rolling People’ by the Verve had the crowd chanting for Kane’s arrival, and as soon as that faded out, John Lennon’s ‘Stand By Me’ struck the audience. Kane walked on singing along and was sure to make eye contact with nearly every person looking at him. Immediately, a connection was created.

Opening with ‘Electric Flower’ the second single off of his recent album Sunlight In The Shadows (2025), he eased the crowd into his world with this joyous tune. “Let’s go boys!” He said as his band broke into the instrumental section of the song.

“Good evening Leeds, how the fuck are we?” Kane exclaimed as we moved to a classic ‘Rearrange’, a throwback some may say. He encouraged us to sing along with him as soon as we made it to the first chorus: “Okay Leeds, with me with me, come on!”. And, well, we all let it out, let it out, let it all out.

‘Troubled Son’ followed straight after, and I must mention the dad and son that I was standing near who embraced as this tune came on. It was really sweet, they had a little moment. “Are we feeling alright? Are we warming up? Are we feeling alright?” Kane cheered before moving to his distortion mic for the bridge. The lights changed from bright red to a soft blue as Kane played a riff to take us to the next song, ‘The Wonder’. Off of the same 2023 album, this tune had the crowd rather excited as Kane was not shy of going mental on the guitar.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram) Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

Oh, finally, one of my personal favourites: ‘Cry On My Guitar’. What a banger. The crowd was jumping, stomping, cheering, throwing their arms around in the air. It was magical. The two lads in front of me in their signed Miles Kane T-Shirts started to clap to the beat, a crowd exhilarated.

Miles Kane brings us back to his recent album with ‘Without You’, another masterpiece. His falsetto was flawless, adding a few “ohs” and “heys” to the tune. We had a while to relax when he played ‘Love is Cruel’. The audience took a little break as they indulged in the guitar riffs that are to die for, truly. I really love this song.

As soon as the first sound of ‘Inhaler’ hit the speakers, the audience went on a rager. “I’ve been lookin’ forward to liftin’ up the veil” Kane sang as he pointed at a woman at the barricade, which was followed by a shriek from here and a loud cheer from the crowd. Let’s just say there were some jealous people that surrounded. This hit is such a Miles Kane song, completely encapsulating his essence, and it was clear that the crowd was thrilled to hear it.

“Good evening, have you been enjoying the new album Sunlight In The Shadows (2025)?” Kane asked, followed by “we’ve been loving playing it, this is called ‘Blue Skies’” and the band broke into song. ‘I Pray’ off of the recent album, a real crowd jumper anthem.

Another throwback from his first solo album, Kane gave us ‘Colour Of The Trap’. The crowd relaxed and swayed to the soft melody of this song. This song was co-written by Alex Turner, his former band mate in the two piece The Last Shadow Puppets, and the influences are evident.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram) Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

A leopard print guitar was brought on stage and Kane wore it with confidence as he strummed the chords of ‘My Love’, yet another personal favourite. He smiled throughout the entire performance of this song and the crowd was beaming. After the band gave us their isolated vocals for the last line of the tune, Kane took a bow.

The lights turned red again and the guitars were swapped out, we are back on electric now with ‘Better Than That’, yet another foot-stomping filled song. Before you knew it, “did you like Garage Flower and Villanelle? I wanna dedicate this next one to my support” Kane said as he started to play ‘Walk On The Ocean’.

Oh, I thought I’d seen crazy crowds, but nothing compares to the energy that circulated Project House when Miles Kane sang ‘Coup De Grace’. The venue genuinely shook with the strength of the crowd. This song is an unreal banger.

Now, ‘Never Taking Me Alive’ came on and the atmosphere shifted yet again. It was loud, powerful, and in that moment it was decided: Miles Kane is a fucking rockstar. His leather jacket unzipped, he was really embracing the guitar, the crowd roaring at the sight. Kane stood there, hands behind his back during the instrumental bridge and the rhythmic claps from the audience; he was taking it all in.

“Don’t forget who you are Leeds” Kane reminded us during the middle of ‘Don’t Forget Who You Are’. It was a bittersweet moment that everyone in the crowd felt. Everyone was letting go, cheering, chanting, smiling. “La la la, la la la la la la, don’t forget who you are” we all sang in unison.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

We are nearing the final song but the crowd did not want the night to end. Kane sang the title track of his most recent album, and ‘Sunlight In The Shadows’ went down a treat.

To close the evening, Miles Kane ended in the way he tends to with an extra enthusiastic rendition of ‘Come Closer’. All the passion and drive from the night was exuded into this song and everyone went ballistic. I don’t blame them, this song does something to the brain and, therefore, the body. Electricity moves from the audience and deafening sing-a-longs. It was the perfect ending to a night with a rockstar.

Miles Kane makes such an incredible effort to get to know each person in the crowd, making eye-contact with everyone throughout the gig, making sure we are all involved in the experience. He does it with such minimal effort too, it is second nature to him. His energy and excitement resonated with each person in that crowd, and we gave every ounce and more back to him. Filling the place with all the love and power, he has definitely made Project House his home.

Words by Emma-Jane Bennett