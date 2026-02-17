Pancake Day: What your favourite topping says about you

Lemon and sugar

The classic. Elegant. Simple. You probably don’t stop talking about the fact that you only have lemon and sugar. Nutella? That’s for babies. You’ve been doing this for years, and there’s only one right way to do it. Squeeze of this, sprinkle of that, and you’re looking on in disdain as your poor peers slave away, spreading and chopping. You’re going to feel pretty good about being significantly less nauseous than everyone else by the end of the day, having avoided the most sickly toppings. Hey, don’t fix what’s not broken, eh?

Nutella and fruit

You don’t take life too seriously. You’re the type of person to remind everyone that pancake day is coming up with a big cheesy grin, and ask whether they’re having them for breakfast or dinner. You’re also probably the type of person to pretend your front teeth have fallen out when you’ve got a big glob of Nutella stuck to them. Pancake day would be nothing without you, to be fair. Bonus point if you’ve bought whipped cream especially for the occasion, and double bonus points if you’ve got chocolate chips.

Butter and maple syrup

Do you love America? Do you want to move to America? You’re likely the only person you know who has fluffy pancakes over thin ones. This is by far the most expensive topping, so you put a lot of time and effort into making the perfect fluffy batter. It’s probably quite an impressive sight. I’d put money on you taking a picture of the final result, butter melting almost cinematically. In fact, I’d put money on you doing a media or film-related course. Butter and maple syrup isn’t just a pancake day topping, it’s a lifestyle.

Ham and Cheese

“Oh, is it pancake day? I didn’t even realise. I’m way too chill to think about what I’m going to have on my pancake in advance. Actually, I haven’t had lunch yet. Maybe I’ll just have ham and cheese on mine. You guys are having sweet stuff? Yuck. Way too sickly.”

That, or you’ve had a sweet pancake for breakfast or dessert and a savoury one for lunch. In which case, you’ve won pancake day. Congratulations.

Words by Romilly Anderson