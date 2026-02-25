From sparkles to satin: This is my personal best dressed guest list for the 2026 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are not just a celebration for the talent of the artists who create the music we listen to everyday, regardless of the genre that it may be; it is also an excuse to express oneself and their aesthetic through how they dress on the red carpet. At this year’s awards it was clear that the artists were keen on portraying their own sense of individuality and uniqueness which made for both an exciting and interesting lookbook (and selfishly a great line up for this article). Whilst everyone did truly dress to impress, I do have to make a shortlist of my favourite looks from the night. So, here are the personal picks that caught my eye.

Sabrina Carpenter

Both her red-carpet and onstage looks were incredibly chic and particularly stood out to me. The softer silhouette of her red-carpet look was timeless, with the ruffled skirt at the end of the dress creating a nice bit of body to the outfit whilst the top half hugged her figure, and the intricate floral lace was an acknowledging nod towards the skilful work of the ateliers. The transparent shawl was also a lovely touch, in creating a graceful finish to pull the whole look together. Valentino designed quite the masterpiece.



PinkPantheress

Iconic as always, PinkPantheress never disappoints with her signature fashion choices, channeling the essence of Britishness through plaid patterns into her Y2K inspired outfits and her look at the Grammy Awards further augmented this motif. She wore a piece by one of her favourite designers: Vivienne Westwood, a scarf in the colours of the Union Jack which was draped skilfully to create the look of a dress. A simple idea, executed with maximum finesse, giving her a spot on my shortlist.

Bad Bunny

Suited and sharp, Bad Bunny made a statement with a Schiaparelli Tuxedo that featured an unusual addition: a corset, to create a structured shape for the contours of the body. The tailoring of the suit was done to perfection, along with the use of the velvet material it was made from, adding a decadent and luxurious finish that exuded from the garment. The openly observable criss-cross accent on the back of the tuxedo jacket created an interesting look and gave it some flair compared to a regular tux.

Sombr

This was arguably the most striking look of the night as Sombr dazzled the red carpet with a silver glittering suit. The pointed shoes and shoulder pads also added to the disco inspired look with the embedded silver studs giving it a punk like panache. An open see-through laced top with a high neck paired wonderfully with the suit, making it a look fit for a star.

