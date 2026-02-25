They call it ‘Madness’ – And they’ve still got it. 

Some of my earliest musical memories come from waking up on a Saturday morning to plug my dad’s 5th generation iPod into the small speaker we kept in the corner of the living room. I would burrow around the endless catalogue of tracks from his younger years for something to keep me entertained. Anybody familiar with such a device will know that, despite being dwarfed by today’s handhelds, the iPod’s 2.5” screen could even play music videos alongside dearly coveted MP3 files. Thus, amongst the swathes of prog and classic rock, it was ska outfit Madness, with their upbeat tunes and funky, bizarre videos that captured my 6-year-old self’s attention.

Naturally, when the band announced their 2025 Hit Parade tour, I jumped at the chance to relive my childhood as an early Christmas treat. Having toured 3 times previously this decade, the group, who originally formed in the 70s, are showing no signs of slowing down. Their winter tour’s accompanying Hit Parade (2025) album release was the perfect warm-up for going to see their headline show at Leeds’ own First Direct Arena on the 12th of December. Featuring a whopping 45 tracks (27 of which were UK top 40 hits), I was spoilt for choice of classic tunes to pump through my ears in the days leading up to the gig (and shocked myself with how many lyrics had stayed in my long-term memory). With 6 out of 7 original members still touring with the band, the night was sure to be a hit, as promised by the new album’s title.

The vibes as I arrived at First Direct Arena were bright and jovial – I didn’t have to look far for masses of fans donning the iconic fez hats intertwined with the band’s image. On previous visits to First Direct, I have seen the arena take hours to fill; this was not the case on the night, with the floor packed by the time support act Squeeze took the stage.

I was familiar with a couple of Squeeze’s hits (namely the legendary Up the Junction), but they still managed to pleasantly surprise me. Their black and white jackets and waistcoats oozed suave and class, as did their technical excellence with a wide variety of instruments, from accordions to lap steel guitars. The group were obviously veteran performers, playing a high tempo set which took advantage of the energy in the room and set the tone perfectly for Madness to follow. By the time they left the stage I’d found myself envious of the older couple sitting next to me who were clearly far more familiar with Squeeze’s catalogue.

Excitement peaked when Madness made their long-anticipated entrance, with all the ritzy style you’d expect. From the opening track (the classic One Step Beyond), hits continued to come thick and fast. Fan favourites like My Girl, Cardiac Arrest and Wings of a Dove in the first half of the set made it impossible for energy levels to secede. Even with such an iconic setlist, there remained room for surprises. The band performed their track The Prince with an increased tempo, which made for an exciting twist from the original.

Venerated frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson knew exactly how to keep an audience engaged, with his on-stage remarks ranging from the witty to the absurd. He previewed tracks with tales of delivering bananas in his youth and comments about the weather in Dubai (naturally followed by The Sun and the Rain). Suggs also left room in the performance for the controversial, draping a white towel over his head during encore track Night Boat to Cairo (telling the story of a rowboat travelling down the river Nile) to imitate Arabian dress. The gesture, along with Suggs’ off-hand mutters about potential accusations of cultural appropriation, perhaps received a mixed reaction from the audience, reflected in its generational divide.

The mix of generations in the crowd however must be noted as a positive. There were a number of millennials and Gen Z in attendance, who have clearly been as strongly influenced by their parents’ music taste as I have, and whose attendance is evidence of the undoubtedly timeless quality of the band’s music.

A festive feeling was overwhelmingly present throughout the gig – the band even began their encore with a cover of Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday as a cascade of confetti fell over the audience in cheesy, yet charming fashion. Despite the group’s ageing cast, Madness managed to cultivate a feelgood atmosphere on their night at First Direct to the levels of which many younger and sharper musicians would fail to match. I left the gig feeling rejuvenated after a gruelling semester (and giddy at the chance to show off that I’d been to watch a family favourite play live).

Madness still have their foot on the gas, with several European gigs and UK festival appearances in the calendar for 2026. I personally hope they continue to represent the gold standard for other oldie bands looking to show they’ve still got the goods.

Words by Jamie Tarrant