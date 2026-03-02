University Funding across the UK: A Continuing Crisis in 2026

Image Credit: Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

In 2025, it was reported that university students in England are receiving only two-thirds of the funding that students received a decade ago. The analysis showed that after inflation, the government is planning to reduce university resources. In February 2026, the situation was unchanged, to be affecting university institutions across the country.

As reported by the Guardian:

Along with this, universities are now to receive significantly less than they did ten years ago in 2015-16.

The University and College Union stated that:

This issue still remains relevant today in February 2026 as universities, including the University of Leeds, has been lacking in core funding since last year as the tuition fee cap remains frozen whilst inflation continues to increase with their costs. This has led many institutions to pivot towards reconstructing courses and reducing staff members.

Universities have become reliant on the influx of international students as they pay higher fees. There is growing legislation which address changes to fees.

One international student commented:

‘This will definitely affect my education. A levy on international students is not a good alternative to help disadvantaged students.’

Another then said:

‘It is already too expensive for international students; if the UK government wants to be rid of international and domestic students, they can carry on.’

The implications for domestic students can also be seen, where there is a worry over course availability, in particular for practical degree courses.

Another said:

‘this is highly likely to affect academic support and wellbeing assistance, such as the Leeds Student Union, where extracurricular services will suffer to support students’ mental wellbeing.’