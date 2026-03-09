The Church Stands Tall But The Cavs Stands Taller – Hallowed Ground Single Review

The Cavs, one of Manchester’s finest bands (not to be confused with the Cavaliers basketball team) have been picked out by promoter This Feeling as one of the bands to be big in 2023. They have gone from strength to strength with each of their releases. The Cavs’ sets have evolved to feature a lot of unreleased tracks to pique the interests of new fans, and one staple choice has been their track ‘Hallowed Ground’. After several live outings, it’s finally time for this tune to get its deserved studio release.

Following their classic, fool proof indie formula, the track begins with a short and snappy guitar rhythm, before vocals cut in to describe a religious scene in a church. This lyricism is supported by groovy basslines and rapid cymbal riffs which are built on by the guitars to reach the summit that is the super addictive chorus. One thing The Cavs never get wrong, is their choruses. They always linger in your head, you will find yourself dancing around your room to every single one, don’t say I didn’t warn you. The chorus in ‘Hallowed Ground’ is no different. The religious imagery bleeds through as vocals reflect on sunsets in the promised land but also the plea to not be taken into this hallowed ground.

The second verse features gospel style harmonies that support the main vocals as the guitars play a larger role to excite and dance in between the drums. The lyrics leave behind the despair of the first verse with the reflection to not back down and declare themselves the king of the town, following the story of fighting back and portraying growth. The bridge pins you in place with intense drums and the return of the floating angel backing vocals as the leading vocals inspire hope for outcasts to fight back. After one final triumphant chorus, the final guitar solo evokes a sense of victory with clean chords and an unforgettable allure of innate confidence.

The Cavs first release of 2026, and this has already set an incredibly high bar for the rest of the year, let’s hope for the other tracks that get regular live features come to fruition in the studio soon! Go check out the rest of their discography and drop them a follow @cavsband on Instagram whilst you’re at it and go see them live, I’ve seen them 10 times so I’d like to think I’m slightly qualified in saying they’re one of the most exciting, mind blowing bands about live, they’re well put together and always play with professional delivery to leave a lasting impact.

Words by Ruby Macklin