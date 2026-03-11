Unearthing GAIA: Bodies of Water and The Weird & Wonderful World That Water Brings

Image Credit: Leeds RAG Fashion Show

At this year’s RAG fashion show, the audience was taken on a transformative journey, from Ancestral Whispers through to Threads of Life, each section captivated the room with their distinctive eccentricity and aesthetic. Yet among these moments, Bodies of Water stood out to me as most enthralling. As the lighting changed and the room became engulfed in a sea of blue, the Leeds Union refectory appeared to dissolve around us. We were now descended beneath the ocean’s surface to witness fashion in its most fluid and dreamlike form.

The cool blue tones rippled across the room, accompanied by atmospheric music reminiscent of the ocean’s waves, immediately evoking the sensation of descending underwater. The tone of this scene was set as the first model strutted down the runway wearing a sailor’s hat, a playful yet well-executed introduction that submerged the collection within a nautical world. From there, gorgeous flowing fabrics glided down the stage in translucent whites and oceanic blues, almost floating behind the models and echoing the flow of the currents. In a stark contrast, other outfits sported fierce bright colours, mimicking the duality of water itself: a vision of serenity on the surface, yet vibrant and unpredictable beneath.

Perhaps most striking in this section, was the bold use of neon colours. When the first model came out with eyes highlighted in neon yellow, it was impossible to look away. The bright and vivid colours cut sharply through the hazy blue lighting, creating a remarkable visual effect suggestive of the colourful creatures that live below the surface. These flashes of vividity gave the scene a much-needed sense of variety and ensured we stayed captivated throughout.

Bodies of Water was also notable for the stunning model pairings that walked down the runway. One pair wore cut out, sheer dresses in shimmering pearlescent shades that caught the light effortlessly, whilst another featured elaborate headpiece partnered with flowing skirts that trailed gracefully behind them.

Overall, this scene slotted in beautifully within the show’s overarching theme of GAIA: An Earthly Soul. With its fluid silhouettes, oceanic palette and flashes of brightness, the scene truly represented the weird and wonderful world that water brings.

Words by Ruby May Britton