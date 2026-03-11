Unearthing GAIA: The Looks That Ruled the Runway

Image Credit: Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2026

As the lights begin to dim, all eyes are set on GAIA. This earthly soul that transfixes the entire show draws inspiration from the Greek goddess of mother nature, guiding the rhythm of the show. Through human connection and the reclamation of life’s raw beauty, GAIA becomes both muse and message. The collection brings together carefully crafted looks from upcoming and established designers, each interpreting this new perspective on nature, identity and collective belonging.

The show opens with a scene labelled Ancestral Whispers; this scene explores the beauty of community and the power of human connection. As models entered the catwalk, you saw details woven into the natural textures and layered fabrics that flowed as they walked. Look Seven from designer By Sullie struck me immediately: the intricate knitted patterns, woven from various shades of white, the impression of a garment built by a community. Each stitch felt like a contribution from a different hand, echoing the show’s celebration of community and strength in human connection.

As murmurs rippled through the crowd and audiences watched with excitement, the show slipped into its second segment: Bodies of Water. This collection explores the ethereal life that belongs in the deep blue waters, and the beauty lies within. The vibe was misty and luminous, as if the whole scene had been lifted from beneath the surface. With upbeat music pulsing through the room, models dressed in cascading shades of blue dominated the runway. Shimmers of pearls and beaded crystals dazzled the runway, turning the show into something that felt tidal, fluid and alive. The scene opened with a dazzle of details and colour. The intricate details on look eight by designer RFM, Mia Morris, truly captured the beauty of the ocean. The bralette creates a flawless mermaid silhouette, intricately shaped with seashells and beads paired with an ocean blue sheer knit skirt. This hidden beauty of the ocean is forecasted through this look, providing a new perspective of a world undiscovered by the human eye.

The show is in full bloom as we enter our third segment: Ghost in the Machine. The collection showcases this vulnerability, this disconnection lost in a void through their presentation, the models creating characters for audiences to connect with. The eerie, fast-paced music created an unsettling vibe in the show, emphasising this idea of severance within society. Designer Rosa Downes captures this world without connection, while also showcasing the layers of beauty. Look 19 presents a contrast to the previous looks of the show. The black gown moves with elegance, its translucent layers at the bottom reveal depth and movement, almost like a shadow. The sharp black corset grounds the silhouette, paired with a feathered long sleeve adds a dramatic, almost spiritual edge.

After the journey exploring the collective spirit and finding deeper threads of community , the final chapter, Threads of Life, brings us back to Gaia. Here Gaia reclaims the true beauty of life and nature and transforms them, displaying the resilience of mother nature. This beauty is not only through human connections, but also through nature and its living organisms. Look 20 by designer Daisy Pyke combines elements of nature with fashion. The fresh, botanical look feels like it’s part organism, part goddess. The dress is built from layered green and purple elements that mimic leaves and petals, giving the model a sculptural, almost blooming form. This look reinforces this idea of the body merging with nature, a celebration of growth, transformation and the beauty of being shaped by the natural world.

Overall, the entire show unfolded as an artistic celebration of nature, identity and community, a runway transformed into a living canvas. It was the kind of show that reminded everyone that fashion, at its best, doesn’t follow boundaries, but breaks them.

Words by Cerys Blunt