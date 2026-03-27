Cavetown – Live Review

Halfway through their Running with Scissors Tour, Cavetown arrived in Leeds to play a sold-out show at Project House on the 17th of March. The street was lined with a rainbow of coloured hair, fluffy boots, and big eyeliner as fans queued in excitement and anticipation. With support from queer singer-songwriter Dreamer Isioma, dreamy yet vibrant pop music quickly filled the venue and got the crowd moving and dancing together.

Cavetown headlined, bringing their unique indie rock tunes filled with emotion. The set design featured a raised circular central platform and an eye-catching mic stand for frontman Robbie Skinner. This low-key layout, along with the simple lighting, mirrored the band’s lo-fi sound and created a whimsical atmosphere. Robbie brought out his butter-yellow guitar for several songs, decorated with an array of stickers that reflected the artistic, woodland feel of the band’s previous album covers. His cropped white shirt allowed him to stand out against the other band members and alluded to the themes of adulthood conveyed by their new album Running with Scissors (2026).

Images credit: Daisy Evans, @devans.jpg on Instagram.

Themes of childhood have always been explored in Cavetown’s lyrics, such as in their hit ‘Boys will be Bugs’ (2019), which they played mid-way through the set, eliciting a surge of energy from the crowd. Pushing the band’s sound and story further, however, their latest album delves into the struggles of transition into adulthood, and Robbie reflects on his younger years from new perspectives. Elements of hyperpop and hardcore vocals are drawn upon in ‘Rainbow Girl’, ‘Reaper’ and ‘Straight Through My Head’ for a more experimental tone, demonstrating the band’s growth. This growth is also a physical phenomenon as Robbie’s voice has gotten deeper over time. When their hit ‘Devil Town’ (2015) is performed live, it no longer sounds like the original recording. As the encore track, this new sound created the perfect finale for the show, wrapping up the themes of change and reflection.

Robbie’s journeys with mental health, gender expression, and romance have been followed closely by fans, and his connection with the crowd was like no other. From Minecraft metaphors to queer joy and stimming on stage, the safe space created by Cavetown’s music encouraged pure self-expression and celebration of difference. This strong sense of community rippled through the crowd throughout the show, reflected in their respectful nature and kindness towards one another. The crowd roared support for Robbie, cheering with genuine love, passion and pride for how far he has come over the last ten years.

Image credit: Daisy Evans, @devans.jpg on Instagram.

Words by Daisy Evans