Kiosk – ‘Heaven Sent/ Sure Shot’ Review 

Formed by Isabella Alcock (vocal, synths) and Rory ‘Maz’ Maslen (bass/synths), the Leeds based electronic duo Kiosk has been making noise within the world of DIY underground music since their debut last year with ‘dogma’. And with ‘Heaven Sent/ Sure Shot’, the pair was able to further carve out their soundscape with their mastery of dreamy techno and psychedelic-infused dance-punk.

Heaven Sent/ Sure Shot was originally written as the same song before the duo decided to split it into two, before refining both with DJ Subaru. In this way, the two tracks were given more space to expand while still complementing each other, yet each track is able to hold their own character respectively. This approach curated a fascinating listening experience as the listeners are able to immerse themselves in the story told in hypnotising monologues and throbbing percussions that are oddly addictive.

‘Heaven Sent’ begins with a lively bleep techno-inspired intro, then Alcock comes in with the heavy kick drums as the wailing synths layered over the established bassline. The chorus sounds rather expansive as the chords lift us to the top where Alcock repeatedly chants “Sure Shot!”. There is a moment of tranquility with the spoken-bridge as we brace for the final chorus where it wraps up in a hazy refrain.

‘Sure Shot’ continues the electric madness but with a different vibe. With a faster hard techno start — it hastens as drums and hit hats build up while Alcock’s improvised monologue leads the topline. It sounds raw, nonchalant even but cynical at the core, “there was just nothing…” The languid delivery against the hard-hitting techno is what makes the track so intriguing, you can’t help but fall into the nihilistic sentiments, framed in the epitome of dream techno that is ‘Sure Shot’.

This double-single is an experience in itself, you feel intimacy in Alcock’s vocals while also being drawn into the restless force that is the highly refined techno instrumentals. The juxtaposition is what puts the two tracks in a vacuum, and once you get sucked into this (intoxicating) story of theirs, there is no way of getting out.

Words by Janis Law