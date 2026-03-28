Timothée Chalamet – The case for excusing hubris in Hollywood

Since the Oscars, I’ve been in fierce discussion with a couple of my house mates over our opinions on the greatest actor of our generation – Timothée Chalamet. They think Chalamet is arrogant and due a humbling, hence their delight at Michael B. Jordan pipping him to Best Actor. Now, I don’t deny that Chalamet missing out on the Oscar after running such a provocative campaign is a little funny, and ironic considering the character arc of Marty Supreme – but he deserved to win. I think it’s wrong to be revelling in people’s failure just because they aren’t afraid to back up their successes with unapologetic confidence.

Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar campaign was abnormally bold. He spent $100,000 of his own money for a musical spot on SNL, started a microtrend with the release of the viral ‘Marty Supreme Jackets’ that were selling for thousands, and filmed a music video with his scouse doppelganger, EsDeeKid. As his campaign dragged on, much of the discourse around him suggested that he was acting like an entitled brat by waltzing around Hollywood with an obnoxious bravado. I couldn’t disagree more.

In any normal circumstances Chalamet’s behaviour would’ve been jarring – but given that he’s the best actor of our generation, I’m inclined to give him a little leeway and allow him to carry himself with the confidence he’s earned. I think modern media culture needs to be more accepting of arrogance. When did we stop revering celebrities with personality and start getting offended by it?

I’ll concede that Chalamet’s recent comments that “no one cares” about certain art forms, like Opera and Ballet, were rash. It’s a bizarre comment coming from someone who was getting clipped for saying “what is this earth without art…just a rock” just a matter of weeks ago. Still, the 93% club made an excellent point suggesting that people were only offended because he’s critiquing high/middle class art forms. It was an obnoxious comment, but he’s not wrong in suggesting that these art forms have retreated from mainstream popular culture. If he had come out saying that no one cares about Rugby League, darts or any historically working-class sport or art form, the outrage wouldn’t have become a cultural phenomenon. Chalamet certainly wasn’t making an astute observation on the relationship between class and the arts, but people should really have considered the implications of his comments before rushing to berate him for saying something flippant.

In lieu of this ‘controversy’ it’s worth noting that Chalamet’s confidence isn’t a new thing. What really struck me and first made me question why people were so quick to tear him down, was his speech at the 2025 Golden Globes. Upon accepting the Best Actor award for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet said “I’m really in pursuit of greatness”. This rustled a few feathers, and online mobs were quick to label him as cocky and lacking humility. This is where I have an issue. We must be more accepting of obsession and ambition. I think it says a lot about people that their default reaction to someone being driven and striving for something great, is to be negative and bring them down. Sure, Chalamet’s arrogant, but he’s the finest young actor working today and given the immense commitment he puts into his roles I feel he has every right to strive for greatness. You don’t need to like him, but appreciate his brilliance, and more importantly, how he’s not ashamed to admit it.

Considering this discussion, it is also worth reflecting on what response we’d see if an actress carried themselves in a similar manner. Perhaps this needs addressing before we rush to Chalamet’s defence and absolve him of any wrongdoing. I remember being confused as to why we were being conditioned to hate Brie Larson a few years ago. As it turns out it’s just because she had the cheek to speak out against misogyny in Hollywood. Sure, Captain Marvel wasn’t any good, but she was the victim of a month-long online witch hunt just because she was sure of her skills as an actor and was a feminist. This is worthy of much greater discussion, but it demonstrates similar things – people need to stop hating celebrities who care.

I feel vindicated by the fact that much of the controversy quietened down the moment the Dune: Part 3 trailer was released. Hopefully delivering another world class performance before he turns 31 will shut some people up, but given how insecure and reactionary most people on the internet are, I suspect this won’t be the last time Timothée Chalamet is lambasted for being too confident.

Words by Luca Frigerio