Leeds community pays tribute to “warm” and “welcoming” university student after fatal Woodhouse Lane crash

Tributes have been paid to Owen Ford, a Leeds student remembered for his “warm personality”, after his death following a serious crash on Woodhouse Lane.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Woodhouse Lane shortly after midnight on 5 March, where the 18-year-old had been involved in a serious collision with a silver Toyota Prius private hire car.

The student was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment, in a critical condition.

Police have since sadly confirmed Owen died on 21 March from his injuries.

Owen had been studying Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering in the School of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Leeds.

Dr Ali Alazmani, the deputy head of the University of Leeds’ School of Mechanical Engineering, said:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Owen. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

Dr Alazmani added:

“Owen’s personal tutor, Dr David Peacock, described him as someone who was welcoming and good natured, confident but respectful, and who had a sincere appreciation for those around him. His presence and warm personality will be sorely missed by both staff and students. We can’t imagine how Owen’s close friends and family must be feeling at the moment, but we hope in time they might take some solace from the fact that we remember him fondly and it was a real pleasure to get to know him.”

Alex Sobel, the MP for Leeds Central and Headingley, has also paid tribute to Owen Ford, saying:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of Owen Ford following the incident on Woodhouse Lane near the University of Leeds earlier this month. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who are grieving this heartbreaking loss. Police are continuing their investigation of this tragic event.”

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a 55-year-old man from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries by West Yorkshire Police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said on Monday:

“An 18-year-old man has sadly died in hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Leeds on 5 March. Officers came across a silver Toyota Prius private hire car in collision with an 18 year old pedestrian on Woodhouse Lane at around 12.15am. Owen Ford aged 18, died in hospital on 21 March from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He was bailed pending further enquiries.”

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information relating to the collision to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team, with a spokesperson saying:

“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCET via 101 quoting log 21 of 5 March or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

If you have been affected by the content in this article, the University of Leeds offers students free and confidential counselling and wellbeing support, which can be accessed here. MindWell also offers a guide for Leeds residents to seek further support

The Samaritans offer a safe space to talk, which can be accessed by calling 116 123 at any time, Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting “SHOUT” to 85258.