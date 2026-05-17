Penguin Random House x Grind pop-up to visit University of Leeds

Leeds University precinct are hosting a pop-up event next week with Penguin Random House and Grind.

Image Credit: Tanya Paquet on Unsplash

On 18 May, students in the thick of exam season can take a break as Penguin and Grind team up for a nationwide tour offering free iced coffee and immersive audiobook experiences.

The co-branded “Fully Booked Tour” will visit four universities between the 18th and 26th May, starting in Leeds before stopping at universities in Manchester, Cardiff and Brunel University in London.

Grind will serve a range of their fan favourites, alongside two special-edition drinks created for its new Summer Serves menu: the Iced Spanish Latte and Iced Strawberry Matcha. All drinks will be served in limited-edition Grind x Penguin cups.

Visitors can enjoy their drinks in the pop-up’s dedicated chill-out zone, where audiobook excerpts will be played throughout the space.

Every student will get a QR code to unlock a selection of audiobooks; the mobile audio bookstore will feature 11 different Penguin Random House authors, including Margaret Atwood, Emily Henry, Gary Stevenson and Lizzie Damilola Blackburn.

Students will also receive limited-edition stickers, bookmarks, caps and a zine containing self-care tips for the exam season.

The event aims to help students de-stress during the stressful exam period. Grind described the tour as their “love letter to little treats and the underrated act of taking a proper break”.