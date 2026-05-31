Women to Look Out for at Green Man 2026

“Where are the women?” I cried as the same assortment of male-fronted indie bands dominated the English festival line-ups yet again this year. Now, don’t get me wrong, there is a time and a space for some early 2000s indie classics, but variety is the spice of life. I’m bored, and you should be too when there is a plethora of talented women to be discovered within the festival fields.

Need not worry, though, Wales is here to save the day. Green Man 2026 boasts a line-up full to the brim of spectacular artists, bands and female-fronted acts playing across ten wonderful stages. Not sure where to start when planning your trip to the Brecon Beacons? With over 150 artists taking to the stage, The Gryphon has selected the standout female performers you simply cannot afford to miss this year.

Lime Garden

Self-described as ‘wonk-pop’, I would be failing my duty as a self-certified Lime Garden superfan if I refrained from mentioning this all-female four-piece first. Hailing from Brighton and famous for their experimental genre-bending sound, the release of their sophomore album Maybe Not Tonight (2026) earlier this year sets this group as the ones to watch this festival season. Their brutally honest lyrics act as a brilliantly reckless soundtrack for your early twenties, navigating the accompanying heartbreak and desires, all whilst remaining ultimately funky and danceable. Where the introspective monologues may be bleak, the band’s innate ability to make you want to move your body is encapsulating, so learn those lyrics ahead of time and get ready to sing your cynical hearts out on the Thursday night of Green Man.

Recommended Tracks: ‘Love Song’, ‘Maybe Not Tonight’, ‘Clockwork’.

Mannequin Pussy

Balancing the line between devoted longing and utter rage, Mannequin Pussy are a force to be reckoned with. The Philadelphia punk quartet have been on the alternative music scene since 2010, navigating between glorious hardcore rock and nurturing a tender country ethos laden with stringed melodies and powerful vocal performances. Their recent Tiny Desk performance saw the band, led by Marisa “Missy” Dabice, encouraging the gathered crowd to honour their frustration towards modern society and join her in a primal scream midway through their set. With an overwhelming yet beautiful authenticity, this band offers a masterclass in live performance and should not be missed on Saturday.

Recommended Tracks: ‘I Got Heaven’, ‘I Don’t Know You’, ‘Drunk II’.

Haley Heynderickx

If anyone you know owns an acoustic guitar, I’m sure they will have attempted to play the captivating melody of ‘The Bug Collector’ at some point or another to varying degrees of success. Whilst my musical ability cannot quite hack the song’s complexity, Heynderickx’s folk-laden discography can only be described by one word. Beautiful. Her effortless vocals, accompanied by stripped-back musicianship, leave the songs’ emotional veracity exposed to be cherished and consumed by those it surrounds. Drawing inspiration from her religious Filipino-American upbringing, her deft fingerpicking style paired with gorgeously introspective lyrics find their way to weasel into the corners of your mind to cause complete and utter bliss. If you find the need to take a breath from the festival chaos, head over to enjoy some stunning folk with Haley Heynderickx.

Recommended Tracks: ‘Drinking Song’, ‘Fluorescent Light’, ‘The Bug Collector’.

Cate Le Bon

A Welsh local and a Green Man regular, Cate Le Bon is not only a critically acclaimed musician herself, but she has also produced the records of many other bands on this year’s line-up, including Wilco, Dry Cleaning and Horse Girl. Singing in both English and Welsh, she is an architect of her sound, drawing from personal experiences of love and loss to build emotional landscapes transcendent in tone and character. The sonic quality of her recent release, Michaelangelo Dying (2025), pairs ornate string arrangements with wholly divine melodies, bridging the space between art pop and traditional folk music. As one of the most stylistically recognisable artists working today, her music must be experienced and cherished by all, so ensure to catch her set on the Saturday.

Recommended Tracks: ‘Heaven Is No Feeling’, ‘Home To You’, ‘Harbour’.

Neve Cariad

Joining the extensive list of Leeds musicians making the journey to the Brecon Beacons this festival season, Welsh-born Neve Cariad sings with a maturity far beyond an artist yet to release their debut record. Her lyricism is hauntingly honest, and her musicianship hauntingly beautiful. Neve’s vocals ebb and flow in breathtaking waves, colouring a sonic world of her own creation, akin to that of a Renaissance painting full of intricate details you discover more each time you return to its beauty. Drawing from influences like Joni Mitchell and Sandy Denny, Cariad’s debut album is on the horizon, and she is certainly not one to miss at this year’s festival.

Recommended Tracks: ‘Quicksand’, ‘Under The Green’, ‘Burdens’.

Wolf Alice

Ellie Rowsell. Need I say more? Making their Green Man debut in the headline spot on Sunday night, the success of their fourth album, The Clearing (2025), has catapulted this indie-rock four-piece into global superstardom. Their live shows cherish their past just as much as their present, with a setlist that takes you on a journey throughout the fifteen years of their discography. With Ellie’s visceral vocals accompanied by the incredible band and magnificent staging, a life-changing experience is on the cards for all those lucky enough to be bathed in their glorious presence. Expect to laugh, cry and dance the night away, as the sun will inevitably set on another year of this wonderful festival.

Recommended Tracks: ‘White Horses’, ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, ‘Yuk Foo’.

Green Man 2026 is now sold out. Please purchase tickets through the official reseller, Tixel.