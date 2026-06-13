Leeds Acts to Look Out for at Green Man 2026

Following the success of Leeds-based Mercury-winning band English Teacher, Yorkshire has become the buzzing musical centre of the North. This ‘scene’ existed well before this illustrious milestone, but now more than ever, Leeds is firmly on the music map.

So, what better combination than the variety of Leeds’ musicians and the beauty of Wales’ Green Man festival? Known for pioneering rising talent, Green Man has curated the best of Leeds’ musical talent for all festival-goers to enjoy.

With over 150 artists playing, this guide will help navigate you through the Brecon Beacons to find the unique spark of Leeds’ local talent. From small labels like Private Regcords and Esco Romanesco to Green Man’s headliners, Leeds’ influence can be found across the festival.

Neve Cariad

Welshpool’s Neve Cariad, now based in Leeds, returns to Wales this August to perform songs from her EP ‘Neve’. Signed to Connall Doo’s Leeds-based record label, Esco Romanesco, Cariad’s influences range from Emmylou Harris to John Martyn, Sandy Denny to Joni Mitchell, but her sound is all her own. Nostalgic and sensitive, her lyricism shines in the live setting. Crystal clear vocals and a nuanced approach to lyrical themes have marked Cariad as a particularly special songwriter and musician: Cariad is one not to be missed.

Bathing Suits

Signed to another independent Leeds label, Private Regcords, Bathing Suits are on gig posters in practically every bar, pub and venue, and mentioned throughout conversations about the Leeds music scene. Combining electro-pop and energised vocals to create a punk-heightened euphoria, Bathing Suits are part-LCD Soundsystem, part-Sonic Youth, and yet wholly new. Expect to dance to hits from their debut EP KILL Bathing Suits (2026), and be one of those who ‘were there at the start’.

KiosK

With only a few singles out, KiosK are already making a name for themselves outside of West Yorkshire. Also signed to Private Regcords, Isabella Alcock (vocals, synths) and Rory ‘Maz’ Maslen (bass/synths) are an electronic duo that go beyond genre boundaries. Isabella’s softer, experimental vocals bring their sound closer to a tenderness that clashes with and complements the heavy backing noise. Sharing previous line-ups with other rising acts like SILVERWINGKILLER and Tommy Barlow, KiosK could be one of the many Leeds acts you wished you’d taken the opportunity to see at this scale. For fans of New Order, Working Men’s Club, The Orb or The Chemical Brothers, KiosK are set to be an exciting sound to be heard within the Welsh countryside.

Adult DVD

After a triumphant headline slot at the Rising Stage at Green Man last year, will this year see Adult DVD draw a larger crowd at one of the bigger stages? The lively six-piece are known for their energised on-stage performances and have built up their confidence touring the UK and Japan. Now set to embark on their biggest UK + Europe tour yet, Adult DVD are bringing up other rising Leeds musicians in their success with fellow Green Man acts TURNSPIT and KiosK are set as support acts for their tour. Following on from their successful Glastonbury debut last year, Adult DVD are sure to have an eagerly expanding crowd ready to dance to the upbeat angst of a band on the way up.

TURNSPIT

TURNSPIT are the fruit of my article research labour. Just when you think you know what to be listening to from Leeds, it provides something else, something unexpected. TURNSPIT, also an electronic duo, play with sounds to create expansive tracks. ‘DO I KNOW YOU?’ feels spacious in its playing with echo and softer synths, but the claustrophobic intensity of the building instrumentals and ghostly vocals make me want to own a more expensive pair of headphones just so I can be even more immersed. They manage to carve out a space between overcomplicated electronica and sonic sparseness in a way that feels effortless. TURNSPIT are one of my new favourite bands. I will be rushing to hear them live, especially in a breezy festival setting.

Four Tet

Alright, Four Tet isn’t exactly from Leeds, nor can I quite claim that this Saturday night headliner is a hidden gem. But Kieran Hebden has a strong connection to the North. Four Tet has played at Leeds party, Cosmic Slop (known for their DIY soundsystem). The profit from this club night and label goes to MAP Charity, a music and arts charity that works with young people to access music education. This club night turned record label (Cosmic Slop Records) debuted with a Four Tet cassette tape 871 (2024), which features archival recordings dated between August 1995 and January 1997. If the success of Cosmic Slop is anything to go by, I’m certain Four Tet’s Green Man set will be one for the archives.

Green Man 2026 is now sold out. Please purchase tickets through the official reseller, Tixel.

Words by Francesca Lynes