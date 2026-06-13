What to Look Out For at Green Man 2026

Why should I go to Green Man?

Tickets for Green Man 2026 sold out in under two hours when they were released way back in September, before any of the acts were revealed. If you got a ticket, you’re probably feeling very pleased with yourself right now, since festival season is drawing nearer and the Green Man lineup is looking amazing. And if you didn’t get a ticket, here’s a taste of what you’re missing out on. You can buy a resale ticket through official partner Tixel – and you probably want to get on that mailing list for next year!

Taking place in the Welsh valleys of Bannau Brycheiniog, Green Man has a shining reputation for genuinely caring about music. Many festivals in the UK are uncomfortably crowded with corporate sponsors, and too many lineups forgo diversity and uniqueness in exchange for guaranteed money-makers. But Green Man is committed to gender-diverse lineups, platforming smaller artists, and prioritising sustainability – it’s run by an independent company without corporate sponsors. This sense of community over capitalism has garnered Green Man a highly diverse, but committed, crowd of attendees year on year.

Green Man are also known for putting on a great lineup, and this year is no different. There are plenty of big stars, plus an exciting mix of smaller bands that will likely be huge in a few years. (And lots of Leeds local legends, of course!)

Headliners

The most exciting headliner is Wolf Alice, who recently won Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards. If you missed their recent UK tour, or if you can’t wait to see them again, this is the perfect chance to see the band riding a deserved high. They’re on top form – especially frontwoman Ellie Rowsell, who’s spoken about finding a new level of confidence through the production and release of their latest album The Clearing (2025). They now have four rock-solid albums to draw from. I could think of a million different Wolf Alice setlists that would all be amazing.

That’s not to say that the other headliners aren’t great too. On Saturday, festivalgoers will be treated to Four Tet, a dedicated producer of intricately textured electronica. To get a taste of his style, check out his single ‘Baby’, which features summery club-anthem vocals floating over a subtle, unexpected soundscape. Or ‘Teenage Birdsong’, an instrumental track with a wriggly, very danceable melody. If you need any more reasons to love him, he’s also a supporter of Leeds charity club night Cosmic Slop.

On Friday, there’s Wilco, an indie rock band from Chicago. Formed in the mid-90s, their style has developed a lot from their folk roots, but they’ve retained a mellow, low-key sound, known for their earnest and thoughtful lyricism. There’s something very nostalgic about their twinkling guitars and unhurried pace. While they’re older than the other headliners, they’ve definitely still got the star factor, and their latest album Cousin (2023) was warmly received by critics. That album was also produced by Cate Le Bon (who’s playing at Green Man too!)

A Green Man ticket entitles you to the full four-day lineup, so it’s really worth getting there on the Thursday to catch Scottish post-rock band Mogwai. There will be lots of delicious electric guitar, turned up to the max (they have a reputation for being LOUD at festivals). Their moody, introspective tracks are largely instrumental, but it’s also a treat to occasionally melt into lead singer Stuart Branthwaite’s soft, sombre vocals.

Ones to watch out for

As a fan of electronic music, there’s lots on the lineup that I’m really excited for. Fcukers provide sleazy, hyper electronic that’s somewhere between Charli XCX and Bladee. Some of the festival’s older crowd will probably hate them, which is a sign that they’re cool with Gen Z. From Los Angeles, Automatic make moody, Wet Leg-esque rock infused with wonderful electronic kicks of synth. Norwegian electronic duo Smerz have similarly low-key lyrics, matched with elegant, waltzing instrumentals.

I’m hoping we’ll get a really bizarre (in a good way) set from weird-rock group Dry Cleaning. Combining whacking blasts of guitar and drums against disaffected lyrics about sandwiches and fingernails, they’re possibly one of the most lyrically unique bands at the festival.

There’s some great folk offerings here too. If you like Big Thief, don’t miss the wonderfully wacky Aldous Harding. In a similar vein, Cat Power will undoubtedly bring the festival-goers close for a catalogue of fan favourites. The Beta Band will be worth it just for their lovely single ‘Squares’, but their relaxed rock-folk blend is easy to listen to even if you don’t know much about their back catalogue. Way Dynamic are another great band for folk that feels like a warm blanket.

If you’re looking for something more lively, try Shame on Friday. I saw them open for Fontaines DC way back in 2022, and was drawn in by the madcap stomping of lead singer Charlie Steen. They have great stage presence, with an aggressive but engaging post-punk sound. Wear your big boots!

I’m also expecting great things from Nation of Language, a synth-pop trio from Brooklyn. Their music has plenty of catchy power choruses without feeling shallow or sanitised. I saw them at the O2 Ritz in Manchester last year, and frontman Ian Devaney gave it everything. He’s a charismatic, energetic performer, and the rest of the band are talented and pleasingly eclectic. It’s guaranteed to be a fun set even for people who haven’t heard their music before.

Trip-hop legend Tricky will also be one to catch, ahead of the release of Because I Don’t Know – his first solo album in six years. We’ll likely hear some timeless tracks from his 1995 masterpiece Maxinquaye, and catch some of his diverse collaborators onstage.

Overall, there’s something for everyone, and ample opportunity to uncover a new favourite artist amidst the beautiful Welsh scenery.

Words by Rowan Morrow