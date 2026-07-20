What’s On The Cards for Deershed Festival 2026?

Here at The Gryphon, we are in the full swing of festival season, the summer pilgrimage in which student journalists are flung across the country to discover the best of music being played in muddy fields. Whilst other writers may be off partying into early hours of the morning in vibrantly coloured gazebos, I’ll be heading into the thick of God’s Own Country for a more relaxed offering at Deer Shed Festival between the 24th and 26th July.

Still providing punters with the classic festival experience with stages galore, Deer Shed prides themself on their alternative and all-embracing array of musical talents on display. Some acts from this weekend that show off this maximalist curation include:



Say She She

Described as ‘the feeling of discovering a forgotten gem of 70s NYC disco-soul’, Say She She are making their UK festival headline debut at Deer Shed this year. We always love to see a female headliner, let alone an all-women band, especially one that is bringing the joy of Studio 54 and vibrance of funk.



Sleaford Mods

Another headliner this weekend comes from the complete opposite end of the musical spectrum. A 2026 answer to the brutal honesty of BritPop, Sleaford Mods bridge punk, dance, electronica and raw energy which they’ll bring to the main stage on Saturday night.



Romy Taylor

A local Leeds favourite, Romy Taylor is a recent Leeds Conservatoire student who has has strong success across the city, selling out headline shows with her alternative and ethereal sounding music. Deer Shed believes she is a ‘unique pop artist bringing her own spin to jazz, soul, and heartfelt ballads’ and I can’t wait to see another step in Romy’s accelerating journey.



Lamisi

Lamisi is an artist that demonstrates the sheer musical scope of this line-up; she’ll be bringing Afrobeats and soul to Baldersby Park. Hailing from Northern Ghana, Lamisi’s music will provide the perfect soundtrack to dancing amongst the sunset, as she highlights her heritage and musical genius on stage.



The New Eves

Another girl group on the line-up, The New Eves are riding high from their self-titled debut album and take a more folkloric punk approach to their music. Deer Shed have urged us to ‘expect something vivid, spectral and quietly spellbinding’.

Alongside these fabulous musical talents and many more, it would be remiss of me not to mention the extensive line-up of comedy, literature and spoken word, workshops and cinema available all weekend too; I have long dreamt of the day I can attend an interactive screening of Bowie classic ‘Labyrinth’ in the middle of North Yorkshire. With a versatile selection of arts and entertainment, Deer Shed is perfect for the eclectic music lovers who also love a sit down, a brew and a giggle at some stand-up or a cry at a cinema classic.



For those of you that like me fancy a festival done with true Northern spirit, an array of up and coming musical talent with plenty of time for a cuppa, tickets are now on sale for Deer Shed 2027 at https://www.deershedfestival.com/tickets.



Now, where do I find a Labyrinth costume?