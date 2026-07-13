“Level Up!” – Wet Leg continue their rise to stardom at Millennium Square

Millennium Square’s series of summer gigs for 2026 continued as Wet Leg, the Isle of Wight five-piece famed for their uniquely off-centre brand of rock ‘n’ roll, took to the temporary yet statuesque stage erected in the heart of Leeds city centre. Kicking off an evening of stellar talent and teaming energy was Irish upcomers Theatre, followed by returning Leeds hometown heroes English Teacher. The former delivered a gritty yet assured performance that deservedly put them on the radar of many in attendance, whilst the latter saw their poetic post-punk anthems snatched up by the gracious Yorkshire audience. The gorgeous blend of Lily Fontaine’s vocals, Lewis Whiting’s weaving and wry guitar riffs and Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden’s rigorous rhythm sections served as the perfect appetiser for the approaching Wet Leg set.

Now engulfed in enough smoke to make a firefighter (and my photography editing software’s dehaze setting) stand to attention, the Millenium Square stage similarly stood proud and taut, towering over the Leeds locals in attendance. Wet Leg have built a home in the strange, with their presence often shrouded in mystery and intrigue, and as such the visually obscure setting played into their performance perfectly. Emerging onto their foggy fortress for the evening, led by their enigmatic and esoteric frontwoman Rhian Teasdale, Wet Leg launched into ‘catch these fists’ from their acclaimed sophomore album moisturizer (2025). Fierce and fervent, the bouncing anthem paved the way for a lively start to proceedings for the evening’s headliners.

Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram) Image Credit: Daniel Brown (@danbrowncreative on Instagram)

The release of their aforementioned second full length project (almost a year ago to the day of the set) did not only provide the five-piece with commercial and critical success, but it also offered the the opportunity to diversify their set, ensuring it did their outlandish vibrancy true justice whilst warding off any possible accusations of being “one-note”. Proof of concept for this phenomenon occurred early, with Wet Leg dipping between their debut self-titled album, with tracks such as ‘Oh No’, ‘Supermarket’ and breakout ‘Wet Dream’, and their more recent second offering, with tracks such as ‘liquidize’ and ‘jennifer’s body’.

Despite the vigour of the Yorkshire mob in attendance, they admittedly wavered when met with the slower ‘11:21’. Whilst the track’s studio version serves as a welcome ballad in the Wet Leg discography, the Isle of Wight rockers were met with a muted response following the drop in tempo, a sign of their qualities being better suited to a rampant crowd. This dampened atmosphere, however, was short-lived, with ‘u and me at home’ and ‘Angelica’ riling up the brutish brigade of gig-goers once more.

The final three songs on the set list saw Wet Leg at the peak of their powers, with ‘Chaise Longue’ having them perform in tandem with the giddy audience who screamed ‘WHAT?’ back at Teasdale on command, whilst ‘CPR’ and closer ‘mangetout’ oozed star quality both in musicianship and performance alike. Owning a set at Millenium Square is no easy feat, however Wet Leg rose to the occasion with a delightful blend of poised prowess and explosive aplomb, continuing their rise to genuine superstardom as their enthralling career continues on.

Words by Daniel Brown