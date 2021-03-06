Literary Calendar: Books to Look Forward to in 2021

The Hill We Climb and Other Poems

Credit: Waterstones

Author: Amanda Gorman

This stunning collection of poetry by Amanda Gorman includes the powerful poem performed at Biden’s presidential inauguration. A truly unique voice within American poetry, Gorman brings power and resonance to important issues facing us all today in light of the Black Lives Matter Movement and the COVID19 pandemic.

Klara and the Sun

Credit: Good reads

Author: Kazuo Ishiguro

A new science-fiction novel from the Nobel Prize-winning author, Kazuo Ishiguro, is set to stun us all. This is the story of Klara, an Artificial Friend, who diligently observes the humans around her hoping that one will eventually choose her. This novel masterfully asks us to consider one question – what does it mean to love?

Notes on Grief

Credit: Waterstones

Author: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Adichie’s unflinching essay discusses her experiences of grief, loss, and familial love in the wake of losing her father in 2020. In light of the Covid19 pandemic, Adichie’s examination of the complexities of grief will have a powerful resonance that many may find useful and healing.

First Person Singular

Credit: Waterstones

Author: Haruki Murakami

Not a reader of novels? Don’t worry, Murakami’s new collection of short stories might be for you! This is an eclectic collection of eight stories, all told in the first-person singular narrative, in which Murakami expertly crafts tales of friendship, love, magic, and ghosts in his signature style.

Show Us Who You Are

Author: Elle McNicholl

Credit: Waterstones

A children’s book that every adult should read. McNicholl (a neurodivergent author) creates autistic characters you root for, while also showcasing how crucial it is to have authentic representation of disabilities within children’s literature. Disability beautifully portrayed in an accessible and meaningful way.

One Pot, Pan, Planet: A Greener Way to Cook for You, Your Family and the Planet

Credit: Amazon

Author: Anna Jones

A welcome cookbook for many people who want to cook in a sustainable, greener way without all the hassle. Jones creates an inventive cookbook, with all vegetarian or vegan recipes, that helps us to consider greener choices we can make every day when cooking.

Fixed Ideas

Credit: Inpress Books

Author: Eline Lund Fjæren

Published by Nordisk Books, Fixed Ideas tells a story of the relationship between a literary critic and young journalist. Fjæren is an award-winning voice in Norwegian literature, and this novel promises to be no exception. Fjæren powerfully explores desire and gender with a beautiful insight into the human condition.

Evanna Lynch Memoir

Credit: Waterstones

Author: Evanna Lynch

A compelling memoir from the Harry Potter actress and activist Evanna Lynch, in which she discusses her experience with eating disorders and struggling to accept womanhood. As Eating Disorder Awareness Week approaches I feel it’s crucial to highlight the voice of someone who writes very honestly about this important subject.

Shuggie Bain

Photo credit: Amazon

Author: Douglas Stuart

Winner of the Booker Prize 2020, Douglas Stuart’s incredible debut novel comes out in April this year. Stuart expertly crafts the devastating tale of Shuggie, a Glaswegian boy growing up in immense poverty and strife, who is hopeful he can overcome his difficult start in life.

This Is How We Come Back Stronger

Author: (Editor) Feminist Book Society

Credit: And Other Stories Publisher

This powerful collection of essays, interviews and fiction celebrates the voices of an intersectional group of feminist authors. Published for the one-year anniversary of lockdown, these authors respond to the impact of the COVID19 pandemic and reflect on what’s really important when faced with such a unique global crisis.

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present

Credit: Beatles in London

Author: Paul McCartney & Paul Muldoon

In an epic memoir, just shy of 1000 pages, the musical legend explores his life from childhood to the present day using the lyrics of 154 of his most iconic songs. Additionally, this beautiful memoir includes many new stories, photographs, and letters from McCartney’s personal archives to be enjoyed by fans.

What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition

Credit: Penguin Books

Author: Emma Dabiri

From the bestselling author of Don’t Touch My Hair comes a powerful essay that provides a practical way in which to transform demonstrations of support into real and meaningful change. Dabiri’s essay is essential reading for all seeking an education in racial justice, presented in an accessible and powerful way.

Photo Credit: The Nerd Daily