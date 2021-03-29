2021 Literary Calendar: Women Writers to Read this Year

March

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia (March 30th)

Credit: Amazon

This is a story of immigration, detailing cigar factories from 19th century Cuba to present day detention centres in Miama. Jeanette, daughter to Cuban immigrant Carmen, is determined to discover more about her family history from her reticent mother. Jeanette travels to Cuba to see her Grandmother and discover the secrets of their family history. This is an intergenerational novel that tackles betrayal, addiction, legacy and motherhood.

April

Mother May I by Joshilyn Jackson (April 6th)

Credit: Bloomsbury

How far will a mother go to save her baby? Bree ignored dread she felt when a witch-like woman appeared at her window, but she could not ignore the woman’s presence in the parking lot of her daughter’s private, especially when her infant son mysteriously vanishes from his car seat. All that was left was a note. She is told that she is being watched; if she wants her baby back Bree must not contact the police or deviate from the instructions that follow. To get her baby back, the woman makes Bree complete one task, but it is not that simple. The task leads Bree into a tangled web of tragedy and secrets that risks tearing her whole world apart.

May

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard (May 4th)

Credit: Goodreads

Written by the author of the New York Time’s bestselling series Red Queen. In her small town at the edge of the sea, Corayne an-Amarat discovers she is the last of an ancient lineage, and the last hope to save her world from destruction – but she cannot do it alone. Corayne unites with unlikely companions: a squire, forced to choose between home and honour; an immortal, avenging a broken promise; an assassin, exiled and merciless; an ancient sorceress, whose riddles speak an important prophecy; a forger, secretive and mysterious; and a bounty hunter, who has a score to settle. Together they must band against a callous opponent and his colossal army unlike any other.

June

An Emotion of Great Delight by Tahereh Mafi (June 1st)

Credit: Goodreads

From the author of the New York Times and USA Today bestselling series Shatter Me, arises a tale of love and loneliness, dual and immigrant identity, and finding hope in the midst of tragedy and discrimination. This story is set in 2003, several months after the US declared war on Iraq. This is a terrifying world for our young Muslim protagonist, Shadi, who is too preoccupied with her own grief to deal with bigots. Her world is falling apart. Her brother has died, and her father is dying, and she only has herself for comfort. Shadi gulps down the pain – again and again – until her emotional box finally explodes.

July

Such A Quiet Place by Megan Miranda (July 6th)

Credit: Goodreads

Hollow’s Edge was a quiet, idyllic, friendly town until the murder of Brandon and Fiona Truett. The residents of Hollow’s edge all testified against one of their own, Ruby Fletcher, but they never thought she would come back. Ruby’s conviction was overturned, and now she must face the neighbour’s that accused her and try to build her life back. Ruby returns to her house once shared with Harper Nash. On Ruby’s return Harper begins to receive threatening notes, and soon realises that she must uncover the truth of the murders before the killer returns and it becomes clear that not everyone told the truth about the night of the Truett’s murders.

August

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins (August 31st)

Credit: Penguin Books

From the author of the #1 New York Time’s Bestselling novel The Girl on the Train. Laura has spent most her life being judged by her peers, because she is seen as irritable, troubled, a recluse and few even call her dangerous. All of which becomes extremely note-worthy when Laura is witnessed leaving the scene of a horrific murder with blood on her clothes. Miriam believes Laura is innocent because bitter experience has taught her how easy it is to be caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Carla, overwhelmed with grief, is reeling from the brutal murder of her nephew, but how far will she go to discover the truth? In a world where everyone is flawed…are some damaged enough to kill?

Already Published

A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

Credit: Waterstones

The fourth book in Mass’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series is the first of the series to place Nesta and Cassian as its protagonists. Nesta is haunted by the war and grief of her father’s death, but with the help of Cassian she must learn to hone the darkness the Cauldron gave her and use her pain to save her world. Nesta and Cassian must put their tempers aside to fight the queens and dark creatures which threaten their family’s safety, but what they find on this journey together is more than the fire and passions of hatred.

Girl A by Abigail Dean

Credit: Waterstones

Recommend for fans of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects and Emma Donoghue’s Room; this mystery and psychological thriller is one to put on your 2021 TBR. Lexie Grace, known as Girl A, managed to escape her family’s House of Horrors but when her mother dies, Lexie and her siblings are forced to return to the house and face the horrors they ran from. But Lexie must confront her siblings on their shared past, as she uncovers the secrets her siblings keep and must begin to question if they all actually escaped the influence of House of Horrors?

Header image credit: Literary Hub