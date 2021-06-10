Preview: Tramlines Festival – 23-25.07.21

Tramlines has returned this year! The iconic Sheffield festival is sold out for 2021, which should be expected with everyone ready to get back to all their favourite summertime events. Unfortunately, the event had to be pulled last year due to the pandemic, but we know the wait will be worth it.

The line-up is absolutely killer and we can’t wait to get in on the action. With acts varying from UK hip-hop legends The Streets and Dizzee Rascal to the classic indie sounds of Jake Bugg and The Kooks, ‘Sheffield’s biggest ever party’ has been the most consistent British festival since 2009 and is unmissable this year. We can always count on them to bring a diverse array of talent to Hillsborough Park.

Tramlines 2021 lineup.

The whole festival experience is incredibly intimate and atmospheric, which we could all do with after being indoors for so long. Anyone who has camped at Tramlines will tell you the same thing – ‘you won’t regret it’.

The 2019 winner of ‘Best Metropolitan Festival’ has their extraordinary acts spread over three packed days – and you would be mad to miss Little Simz, Mahalia, and Royal Blood on Saturday, whilst hopefully grabbing a few beers in the process.

With 5 stages of music, art, comedy, and performance, you’re spoilt for choice and will inevitably have to make some hard decisions when it comes to clashes (but that’s just a sign of the quality this year’s line-up has to offer).

The festival is yet to begin, but we’ve already got the hard-hitting sound of Mike Skinner yelling ‘don’t mug yourself’ ringing in our ears – it’s fair to say expectations are sky high. If you haven’t managed to get your hands on tickets this year, make sure you don’t miss out next time around. Whether you’re a student or a seasoned festivalgoer, it will be one of the most memorable weekends of your life!

Join the Tramlines 2021 waiting list here.

Tramlines Festival 2019 – Official Aftermovie via Tramlines Festival via YouTube.

Header image credit: Giles Smith/ FANATIC and TRAMLINES 2019.