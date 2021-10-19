Free Peri-Peri and Tunes: Nando’s Hosts Student Party in Leeds University Union

Nando’s is turning up the heat (and the music!) for students, having announced it is going on tour with Nando’s Yard, hosting unmissable parties in the student unions of three major UK cities: Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds, this November.

Next month, Nando’s Yard on Tour will be making its way into some of the UK’s biggest student cities, bringing with it an exciting line-up of local music talent. The party will be heading to Leeds University Union on November 10th where Tech-House legend Mella Dee will be headlining proceedings.

But what’s a Nando’s party without that sweet PERi-PERi? Fear not, as each student will receive a wristband on arrival, entitling them to redeem a free ¼ chicken or starter in their local restaurant up to 48 hours post-event, as well as access to exclusive merch on the night.

Nando’s has worked closely with local promoters to help champion each city’s music scene and culture, whilst creating a night designed to inspire students up and down the country to discover local musical talent; creating a space for students to let off steam, to the sound of great music and some tasty free PERi-PERi.

Nando’s Yard on Tour was first announced back in June 2021, originally intended as a celebration of the end of lockdown restrictions across the UK. However, due to the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 at this time, a decision was made to postpone it to later in the year.

Tickets to Nando’s Yard on Tour will be available to purchase from 12th October at nandosyard.online/yard-ontour, priced at just £5 – with £1 donated to the non-profit, South African organisation, Bridges for Music, who help support developing countries and disadvantaged communities, whilst raising global awareness about local issues through music.For more information, please head to nandosyard.online/yard-ontour