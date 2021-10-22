The Lathums take Leeds by Storm with Stunning Set

There was a sense of eager anticipation as The Lathums descended on the O 2 Academy, with the Wigan quartet coming off the back of their Number One debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be. Having already begun to amass a cult-like following, it was no surprise that the band were welcomed to the stage with a rapturous reception from an expectant Yorkshire crowd.

Frontman Alex Moore immediately wowed concertgoers with his stunning vocals as the band launched into fan-favourites ‘Fight On’ and ‘The Great Escape’. Tracks off of the new album also proved to be popular, with fans already singing along to the upbeat ‘Oh My Love’ and ‘I’ll Get By’.

After a blistering start to the gig, Alex was left alone on stage with only his guitar for company to slow the pace down with a brief acoustic set. This led to one of the highlights of the night, as the crowd belted out the chorus of ‘All My Life’ back to a delighted Alex on stage, who very much appreciated the singalong.

The Lathums’ versatility was on show as they quickly ramped the atmosphere straight back up, with thrilling renditions of their unreleased song ‘Sad Face Baby’ and the ska-inspired ‘I See Your Ghost’ getting the crowd bouncing to round off the main set.

As they began their encore with ‘The Redemption of Sonic Beauty’, the band’s talent was clear for all to see. Scott Concepcion’s exquisite guitar solo threatened to steal the show as the gig came to an end with a rousing performance of the ever-popular ‘Artificial Screens’. After a night enjoyed by everyone present, it appears that the only way is up for The Lathums.