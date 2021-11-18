Sydney’s Gang of Youths set to support Sam Fender in Leeds

Following the announcement of their third album Angel in Realtime, Gang of Youths are out to impress in Leeds later this month. As the guests of Sam Fender on his sold-out arena tour, they have traveled the UK playing to crowds of thousands. They will be making their stop at First Direct Arena, Leeds, on the 24th of November.

First formed in Sydney back in 2012, the indie rock group are on par with the likes of Arcade Fire, Muse, and The National. With a mix of cinematic soundscapes, stunning vocals and influences taken from indigenous music; Gang of Youths create an unforgettable sound for anyone who listens.

The release of their new single ‘Tend the Garden’ marks their fourth preview of the new album, to be released on the 25th of February 2022. Singles released so far this year include ‘The Angel of 8th Ave’, ‘Unison’, and ‘The Man Himself’; all tracks to be found on the upcoming album. When describing the LP, the band said the album is “about the life and legacy of Dave [Le’aupepe]’s father”. With themes of grief, death, and faith; the album is set to be an emotive and compelling collection.

The group is described by the Guardian as “a band who always swing for the fences”. In addition to their shows with Sam Fender, Gang of Youths have recently announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe in March of 2022, during which time they will visit Leeds again – this time at Leeds Beckett student union on the 8th of March. This tour will be quickly followed by a North American tour, before the group return to Australia to play some shows in July. 2022 is set to be a busy year for Gang of Youths! With the release of their new album and their world tour, fans can expect great things over the coming year.

Gang of Youths are set to support Sam Fender on the 24th of November for the sold-out show at First Direct Arena. If you didn’t manage to get tickets for the show, the group is returning to Leeds in March – tickets for that show go on sale on the 19th of November and can be found via the Live Nation website.