Christmas Adverts of 2021: Magic or Mundane?

Aldi

Witty, topical, and strategic, ‘Ebanana Scrooge’ is easily this year’s winner. Since Kevin the Carrot first graced our screens in 2016 Aldi’s Christmas adverts have quickly become as eagerly anticipated as those of John Lewis, and despite retiring Kevin this year they have managed to retain the sentiment through the new character of Ebanana Scrooge. Given how difficult it is to replace a well-loved icon that is facing wear out without losing its fans, the successful reception of this ad is no mean feat.

Highlighting their charity partnership with Barnardos, alongside a star appearance from Marcus ‘Radishford’, was a clever move to show their commitment to the issues consumers care about, whilst Cuthbert the Caterpillar being arrested in the background is a genius detail that entertained Twitter fans. As Ebanana discovers the joy of Christmas in the end, it will be interesting to see what angle Aldi takes next year – will Kevin return, will Ebanana continue, or will we see a new ad altogether?

My rating: Magic

John Lewis

‘Unexpected Guest’ will no doubt join the ranks of the classic John Lewis Christmas adverts. Through the story of Nathan, a young boy who befriends an alien and introduces her to Christmas, it offers all the features that we know and love: an unconventional bond, a warming remix of a popular song, pleasing aesthetics, and strong themes of inclusivity, innocence, and friendship. Although the ad is certainly heart-warming, with growing criticism over the budget behind it and more viewers becoming disillusioned with the hype, is it enough to simply match the standard of previous years?

My rating: Magic

M&S

As M&S have sought to further commercialise Percy Pig, it makes sense that this year’s advert brings him to life to wander around the shop – and who better to voice him than national treasure Tom Holland? The ad was engaging and showcased their range of Christmas foods (although unsurprisingly, we didn’t see Percy explore the pigs in blankets aisle…) but it lacked emotional appeal.

My rating: Mundane

McDonalds

If you’re as soppy as me, you’ll agree that ‘Imaginary Iggy’ is a tearjerker. Featuring a friendship between a lovable beast and a little girl to an emotional pop song remix, it could easily be mistaken for a John Lewis advert. My only criticism is that the ad isn’t much of a call to action to visit McDonalds – however, this was likely not the intention as the attention it has generated in online conversations serves other purposes and shapes their brand image.

My rating: Magic

Morrisons

The ‘Make Good Things Happen’ ad featuring Farmer Christmas is an interesting move from Morrisons, which reflects their strategy of being fair to farmers. It’s quite a modern spin on Santa with a warm tone, reminding us that our Christmas dinner is the hard work of farmers, but it is, perhaps, a little on the practical side.

My rating: Mundane

Sainsbury’s

‘A Christmas To Savour’ aims to remind us what makes Christmas special through a slow motion exploration of Christmas Dinner. Interestingly, the slow zoom in on foods with sense awakening sound effects is reminiscent of classic M&S adverts – possibly a deliberate comparison to convey the quality of their growing Taste the Difference range.

My rating: Mundane

Tesco

I must confess that ‘This Christmas, Nothing’s Stopping Us’ is my personal favourite. Continuing the theme from last year’s ‘There Is No Naughty List’, this year’s ad centres on our determination to enjoy Christmas. What makes it so effective, is that it once again perfectly taps into the mood of the nation.

Over the fitting tune of ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, we see people defy obstacles to make their Christmas happen, along with hilarious nods to the issues we’ve faced; a plane stopping and starting along the runway with the changing travel rules, unusual vegetables as snowman noses thanks to supply issues, and Santa presenting his vaccine passport. This last inclusion attracted a wealth of complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency over the suggestion that it politicised Santa and promotes vaccination, leading to a boycott from anti-vaxers but this has backfired in Tesco’s favour; many shoppers have expressed that they are now eager to shop at Tesco knowing that many unvaccinated people will not be.

The ad really does make me want to jump up, run to Tesco, and fill my trolley with treats – and isn’t that exactly the purpose of a Christmas advert?

My rating: Magic

Image Credit: M&S/ITV