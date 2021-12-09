2021 Trend Wrap Up

As 2021 draws to an end I look back on the trends that have defined fashion this year. For me 2021’s highlights have been the Bridgerton influence, the early noughties, 70’s staples and futurism.

So, we opened the year in the wake of Bridgerton’s 2020 Christmas day release catapulting corsets to the must have piece on everyone’s mind. They became a lockdown trend that managed to hold up throughout the year. Their popularity remained when clubs and bars opened. Even now, a year on, shops on the high street like Urban Outfitters stock cute lacey corsets.

The early noughties have dominated mainstream trends making the y2k influence this year intense. Butterfly tops and the butterfly aesthetic has been sported by the likes of Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, generating traction for this comeback. Further low waist fits have been seen on both high fashion runways and in the mainstream. The ultimate y2k fit you’d see in 2021 would be: low waisted denim, a backless little butterfly top paired with a claw clip in the hair. I am obsessed with claw clips and think this comeback has been my favourite trend this year, regardless of their saturation. As I sit now in Common Ground writing this article, I see six all styled perfectly. The claw clip is not only the perfect accessory for a date, a study session, or a chilled day out, but it is a lot less strain on your hair than bobbles and scrunchies. I for one am praying for the continued supremacy of the claw clip.

the SOUR vinyl is out everywhere!!!! get it while it’s hot!!!! ❤️🌸🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/LAjJTgmqkl — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) August 20, 2021 Olivia Rodrigo championed the Y2K aesthetic consistently through her album rollout

Moving on to the 70’s influence, this year we’ve seen the return of loud, colourful, patterns. Whether this be on flares or midi skirts (that in themselves have shined this year) the 70’s pattern dominated the summer. Shops like Zara, Urban Outfitters and online outlets like Motel Rocks battled the charity shop gems by producing clothes with a variety of 70s patterns such as florals and geometric. I for one this summer sported anything that resembled the inside of a lava lamp, and I loved it.

In what seems like an odd twist alongside the return to noughties and seventies styles, futurism held its ground this year. This trend is characterised by cut-outs, mesh, and disjointed sleeves. What I love most about this trend is how many people made subversive twists on wardrobe staples. As people took to TikTok to show how to dye clothes (mostly brown), make DIY tank tops and how ripping tights can lead to creating mesh style tops with cut outs. This year I’d often see futuristic cut out mesh crop tops paired with a patterned midi skirt and a claw clip. Beautifully demonstrating the cohesive fits created through this jumble of trends that dominated 2021.

Now I’m going to leave you with some fashion new year’s resolutions and trend predictions. Everyone’s fashion resolution should always be to be more sustainable. Whether that’s learning how to find vintage pieces in charity shops or engage in reselling and buying on apps like Depop and Vinted. A more personal resolution is I want to get my hands on a chunky colourful scarf, which I predict are going to be big in the first months of 2022. My other prediction is Bella Swan’s layered fits will be back as the later noughties to early 10s are becoming aesthetic again. Already certain items that would’ve been coined cheugy are coming back, like ugg boots. So I predict a surge of cheugy trends coming back, which begs the fearful question: will skinny jeans come back? Personally, I really hope not.