Boujee on a Budget – Renting Services

As we near the end of the year, the invites for Christmas parties and New Year’s soirees are set to be filling our inboxes. Though this time of the year inevitably calls for fabulous, Instagram worthy outfits, it can be a strain on the already drained student bank account. Personally, scanning the web for an outfit I am realistically going to wear once and neglect seems like a waste of money and is not the most environmentally friendly option. Lucky for you, I have compiled a list of the best clothes renting services you can use this festive season to look boujee on a budget.

1. Hirestreetuk.com

Hirestreet is a rental service that can be used for all occasions. From Gatsby dresses to casual date night outfits, the site is stocked with a diverse range of styles – all for amazing prices! Finders Keepers, Lavish Alice, Rat & Boa, and French Connection are just a few of the high-quality brands featured on Hirestreet for a price tag significantly lower than in store. Recently teaming up with M&S, the renting service is an advocate for sustainability being actively implemented into high street brands. You can rent a piece for up to 30 days, giving you a whole month to get your money’s worth. A great way to rent one-off flashy pieces, Hirestreet is perfect for the festive season.

2. Rotaro.co.uk

Big name brands House of Sunny, Max Mara, JW Anderson, and Alexa Chung are all residents on Rotaro, available to rent for up to 12 days. If you’re looking for statement pieces, Rotaro is the place to check out. Packed with contemporary designers and unique silhouettes, you’re bound to find something no one else will be wearing at your family Christmas function. Rotaro also stocks accessories to aid your outfit – you can grab yourself a Prada Nylon Mini Bag for £40! The company is passionate on giving back to the planet: with every rental, they pledge to plant a tree, and a thicket for each new brand they partner with.

3. By Rotation

It was on her honeymoon to Rajasthan, India where founder Eshita Kabra-Davies witnessed the impacts of textile waste first-hand. By Rotation was then established to transform the way we consume fashion in the fast-paced world we live in today. Designed to both lend and rent, the user-friendly app is quick and easy to use – you can rent an item in under 2 minutes. The format is similar to Depop, where you can follow top lenders and effortlessly search for the specific piece you’re looking for. By Rotation is by far revolutionary in the renting service world, with a massive collection of mid to luxury fashion.

4. Mywardrobehq.com

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a designer price tag for a special occasion, MYWARDROBEHQ is home to Balenciaga, Rick Owens, Givenchy, and every major fashion house you can think of. With a heftier price to pay, the pieces found on the site are undoubtedly for those of you willing to splash out this season. The site also gives you the option to buy an item outright for a cheaper price point – a pair of £900 Vivienne Westwood boots can be yours for £80! Designer heels, bags, and clothes are in abundance on MYWARDROBEHQ.

5. Hurrcollective.com

Hurrcollective is your one stop shop. Stocking a range of designers, high-end and low-end, you are sure to find something suited to your taste. The scope of designers is endless, offering a spectrum of contemporary, classic, and edgy pieces. Established in 2017, Hurr was built with sustainability at the forefront, with Forbes dubbing the company “The Airbnb of fashion”. Hurr has recently landed in Selfridges, Oxford Street, encouraging sustainable fashion on a major platform. Whether it be the infamous Peachy Den jumpsuit you are searching for or an archive Alexander McQueen dress, Hurr has it all.

All the companies above highlight a promising change in how we can maintain a passion for clothes whilst being environmentally aware. Christmas and the festive season is one of the most damaging times for fast fashion consumption, so let’s consider the ways we can be kind to both our pockets and the planet.