The Super Six: Leeds Festival announces its 2022 headliners

Perhaps one of the most scrutinised UK festival line-ups every year, Reading and Leeds always finds itself at odds with past, present and future generations when choosing its headliners. However, there can be no doubt this time around that Melvin Benn and co. have assembled a colossal set of six headliners, as it retains its double main stage set up for 2022.

Arguably the most ‘Reading and Leeds’ act that possibly exists, it was inevitable that the Arctic Monkeys would one day return to the fields after an eight year hiatus, and an excess of desperate pleas on Twitter. No other artist caters to as wide an audience as the Monkeys. Despite their divisive sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, their earlier hits continue to resonate with youngsters all over the UK, even if not as strongly with the band themselves – as frontman Alex Turner has once said. Their closing set will be unmissable, and could surely pose a challenge for the largest crowd in the festival’s history.

Off the back of a meteoric rise and a Mercury Prize, Dave takes his deserved spot at the top of the bill on Saturday 27th August. The man of the moment has proved his mettle in a festival context, headlining Parklife 2021 in support of his critically acclaimed album We’re All Alone In This Together. His personal, raw lyricism manifests itself in such a unique way that has set him apart from the crowd, and he will follow in the footsteps of his good friend Stormzy in making the jump from his humble London beginnings to the mighty main stage.

It is almost an insult to Download Festival that R&L has stolen the mighty Rage Against The Machine, for their first UK shows in twelve years. Their message and fury is timeless, with the current global political climate perhaps explaining their necessary reunion. Few could have imagined seeing ‘Killing In The Name’ ring around Bramham Park once again, yet miracles do happen – and RATM will be back to display their legendary credentials to a new generation – with aplomb.

Over on the Main Stage West, Bring Me The Horizon put an end to years of rumours by finally taking their headline slot, alongside their Sheffield school friends in the Monkeys. Expect electrifying production and a ‘rollercoaster’ of a show that will span from deathcore to hyper-pop. In what will be an interesting juxtaposition with RATM, Halsey will bring her remarkable new album across the Atlantic for the first time. This project has seen arguably her most ambitious musical experimentation yet, and combined with her renowned stage presence, her set will definitely win over the more alternative crowd. To round off the sextet, the household name of Megan Thee Stallion joins Halsey as the two first female headliners since Paramore in 2014. While this statistic is unacceptable, it is encouraging to see the festival attempt to achieve a more diverse, inclusive line-up and who better to book than such an empowering, dominant girl-boss with a chart-topping back catalogue.

Whilst the undercard may be a decisive factor for punters, we can rest assured that this is one of the strongest sets of headliners ever amassed. Tickets for Leeds Festival 2022 go on sale here, this Friday 10th December at 9am.