Why I’m Glad I Failed My New Year’s Resolutions

This year, I officially did not achieve any of my nine New Year’s resolutions.

I did hardly any exercise, I didn’t drink enough water, and I ate far too much sugar. My routine went out of the window, I had my five-a-day about twice, and I didn’t spend much time outside. I didn’t brush up on my German, and I didn’t read a single book.

So, why do I still consider 2021 as one of my best years yet?

I’ve always been an overthinker and a serial organiser. I spend so much of my time thinking about mortgages, imagining how my career will look in 10 years time, and even planning my retirement. But in 2021, I finally learned how to live in the present rather than the future. I shut these thoughts out of my mind, took time for mindfulness, and started to focus on just enjoying each day as it comes – and as a result, my mental health is the strongest it’s been in years.

I do feel guilty about not achieving some of my resolutions, but at the same time I’m immensely proud of other things I achieved; I let go of grudges, I became kinder, I smiled and laughed more, and I mastered lots of new knitting skills. After all, the real purpose of New Year’s resolutions is to make us happier in life, and I’m certainly happier with mine.

In spite of everything I’ve said, I still fully intend to sit down on New Year’s Eve and write another long list of resolutions that I probably won’t achieve. Because what I’m trying to say through this article is not that New Year’s resolutions are pointless or unachievable, but that they are only useful when you don’t put unhealthy pressure on yourself to achieve them, and when you also take time to appreciate all the other wonderful things you’ve done and felt during the year.

Research has suggested that people are more likely to achieve their goals when they make them at this time of year – life doesn’t come with a pause button, so it’s an ideal time to reflect and refresh.

2021 has been a difficult and strange year for all of us, so if you’re in the 50% of us who will be sitting down with a pen and paper on the 31st of December, I hope you’ll take a moment to feel proud of yourself first. Did you make someone smile? Did you cook a new meal? Did you spend some time doing something you love?

Finally, my advice for your 2022 New Year’s resolutions is this: be vague!

Whilst most articles will tell you that goals need to be specific, I believe that’s more likely to leave you disappointed. Rather than pledging to exercise every day, I’m just going to put ‘do more exercise’ because that way, even if I only go to the gym once, instead of being disappointed that I failed 364 times, I’ll simply be proud that I went once more than I did this year.