A 2010’s revival: Delving into niche communities on Tiktok

The twenty-year trend cycle, once a highly respected method of calculating future trends, has become more and more redundant in recent years. The rapidly accelerating fast fashion structure alongside the newfound love for previously niche styles on apps like Tiktok has posed the question: are the 2010s coming back?

The revival of the 90s in the late 2010s, think tattoo chokers, flannel shirts and slip dresses, and the resurgence of y2k over the past couple of years, seen in low rise jeans, juicy couture tracksuits and halter tops are just some examples of the 20-year cycle in action. However, fashion becoming such a pivotal part of social media in recent years has led to the generation of trends accelerating at a much more rapid pace as a way for fast fashion brands and fashion influencers to keep things fresh. Whilst the 2020’s was set to be a decade of the y2k revival, trends are coming and going at a much faster rate than expected with the recent Ugg boots trend being a key example of how we are already approaching late 00s styles.

2022 is set to be a year of many new trends, with trend predictions ranging from skiwear to feathers, and many speculating about how the 2010s is going to make a huge comeback. Tiktok has become a hub for the creation of niche communities, with them quickly becoming commonplace on all of our For You pages, consequently causing some of the major trends of the past few years. The recent twee trend that has emerged on Tiktok, where users dress in classic ‘twee’ 2010 fashions, commonly worn by celebrities like Zooey Deschanel and Alexa Chung, has in some ways started the impending 2010s revival. The unofficial twee soundtrack, ‘Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?’ by She & Him, an indie duo featuring Zooey Deschanel herself, has recently become a viral sound on Tiktok. Users have been showing off pictures of themselves from the early 2010’s wearing their best twee outfits and digging out classic twee pieces from the back of their closets in an effort to bring twee back.

With Tiktok’s user base primarily coming from Generation Z, it makes sense that styles like twee, that first found their feet on Tumblr back in the day, are starting to gain popularity again on Tiktok. The relatability and nostalgia of these trends amongst generation Z has led to a host of users creating popular Tiktok content surrounding all things 2010s Tumblr. Videos mimicking the classic Tumblr look, involving chokers, tennis skirts and denim jackets, have been working their way around Tiktok for a while now, but it seems 2022 will bring a whole new appreciation for the 2010s. However, it’s unclear just how far these styles will go. So many popular Tiktok fashion trends of 2021, examples being Cottagecore and the scene fashion revival, have failed to make their way into the mainstream, perhaps calling into question how influential Tiktok actually is in the emergence of major trends. The 2010s revival may be a decisive factor in potentially establishing Tiktok as a trend predictor.

So, in what other ways have we seen this 2010’s revival?

Givenchy’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, also known as Matthew Williams runway debut, featured a host of 2010s inspired looks. Peplum dresses and tops, cut out bralettes and sequins were all subject to a 2020s upgrade, a modern, more wearable interpretation of the look. At the same time huge Youtuber’s of the 2010s, like Zoella, are seeing increased interest in their Primark hauls and look books of the past.

Whether or not we see a revival of the Jeffery Campbell Lita boot or Shein selling galaxy print leggings, it’s safe to say that the 2010’s, in one way or another, are here to stay.