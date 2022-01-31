Tribal tempos and Brazilian breaks for Bazuka

Wharf Chambers’ first night back after the Christmas period was a marvellously sold-out affair, thanks to the Bazuka nights family.

Situated on Leeds’ riverfront, year-upon-year, Wharf Chambers has provided an inclusive space for musicians and artists. The array of events staged there attracts an all-encompassing crowd of nationalities and sexualities, arguably more so than any other places in the city, and last Friday was no different.

Thanks to Bazuka’s eclectic selection of DJs, who played genres spanning from U.K. funky to jungle and baile funk to grime, the cities’ student folk were treated to a lavish assortment of global dance sounds. Those who have seen Ahadadream would know that such is to be expected but Lila, Afroshake and Samuel x Zöla all equally added to a dexterous display behind the 1s and 2s.

From the minute you walked into Wharf Chambers, a unique excitement could be felt among the audience, who were flinging gun fingers in the air in response to every bass switch coming from the speakers. Having the luxury of a stage in the venue also added to the night’s verve, as people fed off each other’s energy, and enthusiasm for tribal breaks and funky bass.

As the night progressed, so did the speed of the selections on display. The selectors fired through their non-genre conforming sets and reciprocated the ecstasy compelled by the crowd. Hearing tracks like ‘Woah’, one of Ahadadream’s own cuts, and ‘Where and When’, P Money’s 2019 collaboration with Giggs pulsing from the sound system was a testament to the DJ’s naturally versatile selection, and the crowd’s openness to the range of music played.

Be sure to look out for any forthcoming nights from Bazuka, who really made a statement last Friday at Wharf Chambers. For as long as people have a craving for across-the-continent bass music, the night will continue to provide a hub for ravers in Leeds.