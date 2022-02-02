Roxy Lanes: Yorkshire’s largest gaming destination and bar opens next week

Bar and bowling alley, Roxy Lanes, is relocating from its current location on Bond Street to

The Light on The Headrow. The mammoth venue, due to open on 11th February is a

whopping three times the size of its Bond Street predecessor, which opened in Leeds back

in 2014. This brand-new gaming hub will incorporate all the elements of existing Roxy

venues along with some new games that have never been seen in Leeds before.

Whether you’re looking for date ideas, want to relive childhood memories or simply fancy a

fun night out, the brand-new Roxy Lanes has got you covered. The ground floor will play

host to a large bar area where customers can choose from a selection of craft beers,

cocktails and spirits, as well as slices and fries, The games will begin here for those who

want to shoot some hoops with two Basketball Machines. The basement area will be

dedicated to gaming, with 10 bowling lanes, massive shuffleboards, American pool tables,

air hockey, ice curling and a massive second bar area.

Something new for this venue is the addition of two ice curling lanes where players slide

stones down the smooth surface of the lane, aiming for the bullseye. However, the only chill in

the air will come from your opponents as this is an ice-free curling lane, one of only a few in

the whole of the UK.

Speaking about the re-location and what customers can expect from this venue, General

Manager Cameron Mosley, says: “This is an incredible location, right in the heart of Leeds city

centre. Whilst the Bond Street venue was a great starting point for us as a brand, it’s now time to up

the ante. We’re delighted to be able to expand and offer our customers even more of that Roxy

Lanes experience, the demand is already going through the roof for our new venue and we can’t wait

to take gaming In Leeds to the next level!”

With two Roxy Ball Room venues already a huge success at their Merrion Street and Boar Lane locations, the Roxy brand looks forward to adding a bigger, better Roxy Lanes to the mix.

The 15,000 square foot venue is also the perfect place to watch the latest sporting action,

with live BT and Sky Sports showing everywhere, even at the end of the bowling lanes – a

perfect addition in time for the 6 Nations Championship and FIFA World Cup which are both taking place in 2022.

So, if you want to rack up your strikes, play some drinking games or try your hand at

something totally new, then the brand-new Roxy Lanes at The Light is the ideal venue to

while away an evening or kick-start the weekend. The Bond Street venue will continue to

trade until the switch over takes place. Those looking to get their game on this from February

should book in now!