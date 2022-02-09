All smiles for James Bay at Brudenell Social Club

James Bay, Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter and all-round adorable human, brought warmth to Brudenell Social Club on a cold Tuesday evening.

The gig on the 1st February was the seventh stop on a very intimate tour, revisiting some of the independent venues the artist first performed at during the earliest days of his career.

From the moment he stepped onto stage, Bay filled the room with the sweet sounds of his humble guitar and buttery vocals. Just a man and his strings, Bay performed familiar hits including ‘Let it Go’ and ‘Peer Pressure’, as well as several unreleased tracks reflecting on more recent personal struggles. There is something to be said about his choice to perform without the backing of a band – the result being a beautifully intimate performance that so well catered to the small venue and close proximity of fans.

The crowd were very receptive to Bay’s crisp, raw voice – indifferentiable live to when recorded – and were equally entertained by his humorous anecdotes and chatter between songs. In turn, James was able to almost hold conversation with the audience, responding to requests for tattoos, cuddles and a very persistent fan’s need to hear ‘Running’, a track from his debut album.

As a whole, the gig felt more like a group of friends than a clearly divided performer and his spectators – a reflection on the importance and inexplicable magic of the small, independent venue. Bay ended the night with his well-known ‘Hold Back the River’, perhaps a reminder to find moments of still amidst the chaos that would be life beyond the gig, away from heavenly acoustic strums. Despite a few rowdy fans and one vomit incident, for one hour James Bay performed in Hyde Park and everything was right with the world.

Photos by Tom Weatherilt