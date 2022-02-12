My Street Style Highlights from the AW22 Shows at CPH FW

Fashion week is iconic. Regardless of where in the world it is happening, it would be considered a highly anticipated event by participants so well as guests. It is every model’s goal to walk, every designer’s goal to show, and every fashion-fantast’s goal to attend. Sure, certain cities may perhaps hold a slightly higher status – New York, Paris, and Milan for instance. Sticking true to my Scandinavian roots, however, I am a little bit biased when saying that Copenhagen fashion week should be up there amongst the top three.

I realize that Copenhagen is not nearly as known for its fashion as Paris or Milan, but the ‘Scandinavian’ style has in recent years stepped into the social media spotlight, receiving a lot of recognition and praise for its classy, minimalistic, and extremely stylish elements. So, naturally, the street style at Copenhagen fashion week is not going to disappoint.

The stereotypical Danish street style is extremely tasteful in my opinion. Neutral tones dominate the color palette, but with pops of color here and there, adding more personality and ‘fun’ to the otherwise semi-minimalist outfits. The Danes are incredibly skilled at accomplishing the ‘fashionably oversized’ look, with often baggy and boxy pieces, but without drowning in their own clothing. A newer addition to the Danish style has been crochets and knits in the form of wrist warmers, bags or balaclavas. These often have a ‘homemade’ feel to them and are a popular way to incorporate the previously mentioned pop of color.

I don’t think I’m alone when associating vintage and thrifted pieces with Danish fashion – it has a certain ‘properly-used-staple-piece’ aesthetic to it. The fashion week streetstyle, however, understandably displayed looks with a more high fashion and high end feel to them. In regards to the Copenhagen fashion shows, Vogue says “Color remains this city’s calling card—be it in the form of a print or a neon shoe—but tailored outerwear is a staple, too. New this season is a dressed up take on workwear, cargo pants included.” That pretty much sums it up.

Here is a breakdown of my personal top three favorite looks captured by Acielle of Style du Monde at the AW22 shows at Copenhagen fashion week

First up is a set of looks that to me scream Copenhagen; everything about these looks perfectly represent stereotypical elements of the Danish street style: the oversized blazer, baggy pants, crochet bag and hat, and the pop of color. At first glance, one’s eye is immediately drawn to the bright orange jacket, which is nicely styled with a detail of red on the hat and the orange elements on the shoes. All of this is balanced out by the otherwise toned down military green outfit. The eye-catching piece of the other look is the baggy cargo-style-camo pants which are tastefully styled with whites and beiges. While the outfit is quite minimalistic, apart from the camo print, the more ‘out there’ glasses really add to the outfit, elevating it from ‘basic’ to stylish.

Second, is a set of looks that complement each other extremely well. Focusing first on the denim-on-denim look, the boxy jacket and patched pants are effectively toned down by a basic staple white shirt. The black glasses, along with the black tie and chunky shoes really tie the whole look together. Moving our eyes to the second look, there is an immediate connection to the first one with the pop of blue under the classy, gray coat. Once again, the black glasses connect nicely to the other black details of the outfit: the purse, pants, and shoes. Although these outfits are built with staple pieces and don’t have too much small detail to them, they radiate a lotof class and confidence –a perfect display of ‘less is more’.