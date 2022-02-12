Joesef kicking off UK/Ireland tour this May

Joesef, the rising songwriter and immense talent is headlining a UK/Ireland tour that starts in May, so stop being silly and get invested in the guys music! Gifted with a knack for catchy, bittersweet bedroom pop, Joesef should be on your radar, and his shows on your calendar!

After a successful show at Headrow House in October last year, he’s heading to Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on 10th May – just a few minute walk for many of our Hyde Park residents, so get yourselves down there. He’s also headlining the iconic Shepherd’s bush Empire in London too!

The Glasgow star has already earned over 100 million streams across platforms, and has collaborated with Loyle Carner, so maybe its even a stretch to call him up-and-coming still, with so many captivated by his tunes.

With a deeper, Joy Crookes-esque vocal style, his soulful chops cause instant relaxation upon listening. A favourite is his melancholic Spotify Singles cover of Sister Sledge’s classic ‘Thinking of You’ which brings back sweet summer memories that have a personal attachment to me.

Make sure you check out his latest single ‘It’s Been A Little Heavy Lately’, one I’m sure many of us young twenty somethings can connect with for sure. ‘Comedown’ and ‘The Sun Is Up Forever’ are more dreamy, relatable tracks that may be a bit too emotionally heavy for some, but it’s only more evidence of the singers skill to pull at your heart strings.

Joesef will also play his first ever shows in the US in March, with dates announced at the prestigious SXSW festival and solo gigs in New York and LA.

Listen to Joesef’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, and don’t miss out on his live shows – tickets can be purchased here!