Covid Restrictions Still Encouraged on Campus, but Why?

‘Plan B’ covid restrictions were relaxed by the UK Government throughout the country on Friday the 21st of January 2022. On the same day, ‘Student Communications’ sent an email to all staff and students at The University of Leeds explaining that from Monday 24th January, covid restrictions on campus were being ‘updated’ to comply with the relaxed national covid guidelines.

However, on campus staff and students are still expected to wear a face mask, unless exempt, and to keep a one metre distance from one another indoors. Many students have been asking why this is still the case if ‘Plan B’ has ended?

It appears the University is basing their guidance on a moral responsibility to ensure collective safety. They suggest that all current campus restrictions are to make staff and students feel safe and comfortable, as the pandemic has caused ripples of anxiety and dismay globally. A level of respect for one another is automatically expressed if face masks are worn, something the student communications team strongly advocates in their email. Furthermore, situational factors and disabilities are not always visible or discussed. To wear a face mask is for the safety of the collective and not just for the individual.

Despite this, the relaxation of national restrictions means it has become a personal choice to follow campus guidelines. Student communications expressed that there are no academic repercussions if compliance is denied by an individual.

Therefore, the encouraged rules on campus show that the University of Leeds is asking for staff and students to be considerate of one another. Signage has been erected all over campus as a gentle reminder but not as an enforcement.

Visual encouragements such as signage, raise potent questions regarding the future on campus. Such implementations have not been given a time limit, so speculation amongst students has begun with reference to the return back to campus normality.

This of course raises the question, How much longer will covid be affecting our lives at university? Some students believe it will be until the end of semester two, others believe this may go on for years. A strict time frame cannot be given to a pandemic and its restrictions.

Updates are to be closely monitored from the student communications team.