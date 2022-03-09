University of Leeds to host two-day festival for entrepreneurs in the space sector

Space is more than rockets and astronauts. Space applications impact our everyday life and most businesses could unlock the space sector as a means to innovate, grow and drive revenues and profit.

With the aim to encourage and support early-stage innovation in the space sector, Space Hub Yorkshire is hosting a two-day Innovate Space Festival at the University of Leeds.

Dr Ruth Amey, Head of Programmes for Space Hub Yorkshire said: “Space doesn’t have to be a final frontier for business expansion. Space sector business covers a wide range of expertise, from helping to monitor environmental changes to connecting the world through telecommunications.

“We want to help regional SMEs and early stage entrepreneurs tap into space sector funding and opportunities.”

Taking place on 15 – 16 March, the event will include talks, workshops and networking opportunities. It is a free event delivered in collaboration with Leeds University Business School and funded by Leeds City Council’s Innovation@Leeds programme.

The event is supported by companies and agencies in the space sector including UK Space Agency, European Space Agency, Satellite Applications Catapult, Fujitsu, Reliance and Maxar. There will also be an exhibition ‘Leaving Earth Behind: Images of the Home Planet in New Space and Popular Culture’ by Dr Katherine Harrison and reading of space-themed creating writing by Liesl King.

The full event schedule can be found online: https://spacehubyorkshire.org/innovate-space-festival-2022/