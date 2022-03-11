LUU officers announce action in support of Ukraine and call for an end to racism in war and peace

Leeds University Union has today announced it will be providing opportunities through its outlets for students and staff to make donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in support of the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

At a vigil held on the Leeds University Precinct, Union Affairs Officer Aysha Burton, speaking on behalf of the whole student exec, outlined why they are choosing to act:

“This horrific invasion by Putin-led Russian forces is an attack on the Ukrainian people, and on democracy and freedom itself. It is also a dereliction of duty to the Russian people. We condemn this action and offer our support and sympathy to all those affected, in Ukraine, in Russia, in surrounding nations, the UK and around the world.

“This isn’t a war of the people, but a war of one man – Vladimir Putin – and his own ambitions. We know that so many Russian people do not support this invasion, and continue to wholeheartedly stand by our Russian students, staff and alumni; our thoughts and hearts are with those in and from Ukraine and its neighbouring countries; they are directly impacted by conflict and upheaval that they never asked for.

“While countries will be affected differently, we acknowledge the widespread damage that this war is having and will continue to have for millions of people across the region. Showing our support for the people of Ukraine we hope will provide some solace and help them to know they are not alone.

“Students have a long history of campaigning for peace and democracy. The National Union of Students was in fact established in reaction to the First World War, as a way of bringing students together to work towards peace. Today, we stand with students across Europe and around the world continuing this tradition, with the same call for peace.”

As an organisation with an ambition to be an anti-racist body, the Union also called out the racism that has been observed in recent weeks, particularly at border crossings and in the media. Speaking on behalf of LUU, Natasha Fowler-Ekar said:

“As many of you will know, LUU is on a journey towards becoming a more actively anti-racist organisation. A big part of this work is calling out instances of racism when we see them, in order to help us advocate for change in a meaningful way. Sadly, in all the heartbreak of the past fortnight, we’ve witnessed multiple instances of racist reporting, as well as racism on the ground. We feel that it’s our duty to speak out about this, and to call for better.

“We’ve been deeply disappointed by the racism and xenophobia that’s come to light during the conflict, from reports of non-white victims facing discrimination at the border as they attempt to seek refuge, to the racist suggestions in some western reporting that Ukrainian victims are ‘more like us’ or ‘more deserving of aid’ than those in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. To be clear, these suggestions by the media are racist and false, and we reject them entirely.

“Of course, these critiques by no means detract from the atrocities currently taking place in Ukraine, or the sympathy that we feel for everyone affected by this invasion. But it’s only right that as an anti-racist organisation that prides itself on its inclusivity, that we shine a light on these injustices. We believe that aid and support must be offered to all victims equitably – no matter the colour of their skin.”

This comes after the student executive first issued a statement about Ukraine on 25th February where the team expressed “support for both our Ukrainian and Russian students and any other students in neighbouring countries who are impacted, or whose families may be impacted, by the conflict taking place in Ukraine”.

LUU outlets will be making it possible for students to make donations to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal via their tills and this will remain available for as long as necessary. Outlets taking part are as follows:

· Balcony

· Common Ground

· Old Bar

· The Terrace

· Gear (in store and online)

· Union Shop (in store and online)

The UK government has stated that every penny raised by the DEC will be matched by the UK government up to £20m. DEC charities provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

Students at the University of Leeds affected by the war in Ukraine are being encouraged to contact the LUU Help and Support team. Visit https://www.luu.org.uk/help-support/ for more details.