Greggs and Primark: An Unexpected, yet Highly Anticipated Collaboration

What could possibly be going on in the world that is more outrageous than Boris Johnson’s secret lockdown parties? You wouldn’t believe it – a collaboration between Greggs and Primark. Jokes aside, it is certainly not more outrageous, however, definitely unexpected and highly questionable.

Primark will be launching a clothing range, consisting of eleven Greggs inspired pieces, which probably won’t be to everyone’s taste. In better news, Primark will also be hosting a Greggs cafe in their Birmingham store. Understandably, that’s not as exciting for the locals of Leeds, (why travel to Birmingham when Merrion Street Greggs is right on the doorstep?), but if the collaboration is successful we could hope to see a Greggs coming to our local Primark stores too.

Primark is known for showing off clothing ranges inspired by other brands, such as Disney and Harry Potter, but this must be the most surprising so far, sparking quite a storm on social media. Some people are super excited that they ‘can finally be a wearable sausage roll’. Others, however, are not too impressed, joking that ‘Brexit Britain is unleashing its economic potential’.

Although this is a dig at the new collaboration, Primark will surely be quite successful with the launch, because who doesn’t love Greggs or Primark essentials? Only time will tell, but this could be a great PR move for both brands. While Primark could see an increase in sales and profits, Greggs will be getting a huge amount of advertisement through the 60 stores across the United Kingdom which will be launching the new collection.

Primark have joined forces with Greggs with the intention of offering something unique, which is certainly the case, giving them a strong competitive advantage in the dynamic market for fashion. Again, this is set to see Primark’s sales rise, which is the main goal for many corporations, and they have been clever to jump at this opportunity before other brands could. Similarly, the director at Greggs listened to their loyal customers when expressing the need for a clothing range. So, they have provided just that. Whether it be used as fancy dress, PJ’s or even someone’s all-time favourite piece of clothing, Greggs has done well to make sure everyone is still talking about them – great move.

To conclude, Primark and Greggs have certainly rocked the boat with this one, and I’m sure everyone looks forward to seeing what the collection will bring and how successful it happens to be.

Image Credit: Primark