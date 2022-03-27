2022 Travel List

With the majority of COVID-19 restrictions on travel set to be removed, 2022 might finally be the year to book a trip. Maybe you booked one last year that was tragically cancelled, or simply avoided it altogether, due to the unpredictability of Miss Rona. Regardless, here is a comprehensive list of the top six affordable(ish) holiday destinations to check out for 2022.

Barcelona, Spain

A coastal city with a thriving nightlife and a rich cultural scene: Barcelona has it all. As it is a rather compact city, there is no need for much public transport and the best of the city can be done in a long weekend. If you catch the Ryanair sale, flights can be as low as £9.99 return, and the city centre boasts a range of affordable and allegedly ‘Boutique’ hotels for around £30 a night.

Gran Canaria, Spain

Each year Gran Canaria allegedly plays host to the world’s most optimistic tourists and indeed, you’d be hard-pushed to be miserable on this gorgeous island. Situated South of Spain, visit in May to avoid crowds and build up an early summer tan that will outshine any Leeds (St. Moritz Ultra Dark) tan you’ve ever had. Gran Canaria has everything, so whether you’re a sports lover, stargazer or simply want to unwind in the sun, this is your island!

The Azores

If you put a pin on a map exactly halfway between New York and Lisbon, you’d land on The Azores, a group of nine volcanic islands isolated in the North Atlantic Ocean. The largest island, Ponta Delgada, is often included in Ryanair’s flash sale and flights can be as low as £14.99. The climate is fantastically unpredictable, but the scenery is like nowhere else in the Northern Hemisphere, not to mention accommodation and food etc. are extremely affordable. Head over in early August for the islandwide ‘White Ocean Party’.

Borovets, Bulgaria

The cost of an average skiing holiday is about as nerve-inducing as being stuck at the top of the iciest black slope. But contrary to popular belief, it’s not all downhill from there! Avoiding the larger, more popular resorts can have a big saving on the overall cost of your trip, and, famed for its party scene, Borovets will have no detriment on your après. Because let’s be honest, that’s the highlight. Book for April to catch the last of the snow and have a less hair-raising impact on your bank balance.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The beauty of The Netherlands goes beyond simply its architecture, but the fact that it is closer to London than London is to Leeds! Travel by ferry, Eurostar or plane, and keep costs down by staying in one of the cities’ many hostels, many of which include breakfast in the price for just €10 a night. There is much more to ‘Dam than the Red Light District and the infamous coffee shops, get lost in the many side streets and neighbourhoods or take a ten-minute train to Haarlem to feel like a real Dutch local.

Peak District, UK

If worst comes to worst, and COVID rears its ugly head once more, which, let’s face it, is more than likely, why not stay closer to home and visit the Peak District? No need to stress about COVID tests or flights, rent out an Airbnbs in the hills and spend the weekend walking, eating, and drinking with friends. With the itinerary, not weather dependent, book for autumn or Easter for a low season, well-deserved weekend away. Just make sure you’re staying close to a pub!

So, wherever you decide to go, make sure you have something to look forward to during those long library hours. As they say, gorgeous gorgeous girls book their flights in advance!