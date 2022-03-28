“Leeds Students Welcome Refugees” – Student Societies Show Solidarity with Ukraine

The LUU societies STAR (Student Action for Refugees) and Amnesty International have been organising displays of solidarity with Ukraine around campus.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, STAR created a banner with the Ukrainian flag in the centre, around which students could write messages of support. This banner was then hung up in the LUU foyer.

Messages written by students included “justice for the POC fleeing Ukraine” in response to myriad stories of people of colour facing racist discriminiation both as they leave Ukraine and as they try to settle into countries taking in refugees like Poland. Another student wished to show solidarity with ordinary Russians, some of whom have publicly protested the unprovoked invasion, leading to mass arrests, and others have fled to neighbouring countries like Finland, writing “Putin’s war not Russia’s war.”

Similarly, Amnesty members wrote messages in chalk around campus. Many students protested the British government’s refusal to take in refugees, including turning away 300 at the Channel Crossing at Calais. This response is part of the Home Office’s strategy to neglect their responsibility to take in refugees by passing the controversial Nationality and Borders bill which would leave most refugees seeking asylum with a lesser status with fewer rights (clause 11) and which empowers the Home Office to strip British nationals of their citizenship without notice (clause 9).

As Rona, the President of LUU Amnesty said, “Our campaign this semester is based on the Nationality and Borders bill, so our aim is to get as many as possible to know about it. We thought the best way to do this was by writing messages in chalk either supporting the refugees coming to the UK or in opposition to the government. Initially it was just about refugees coming to the UK but as the Ukraine war became more of an issue, we knew we had to tie it in somehow. The slogan “no one is illegal” really encapsulates our mindset and Amnesty’s whole stance on the refugee crisis.”

Last week, LUU Amnesty held their biannual live music event Jamnesty and raised £1044 to be split equally between Leeds Asylum Seekers Support Network which supports refugees and asylum seekers in Leeds and Amnesty International.

LUU Amnesty are continuing to raise money for the charities by selling hand-printed tote bags. Purchases can be made on Engage for £5.50.