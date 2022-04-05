Afterglow: A Look Back at Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2022

The last weekend in February saw this year’s instalment of the much anticipated Leeds RAG Fashion Show. 2022’s theme was ‘Ignite’ – using fashion to spark a conversation – and a month on the show’s impact lingers. Moving through a series of conceptual themes, the show fused spoken words, music, choreography, activism and eye-catching visuals with the fashion itself to create an all-encompassing statement that empowers, inspires and educates. The chosen charities for 2022 were Racial Justice Network and Stop Hate UK which embody the show’s belief in championing of underrepresented groups within the UK – an ideal which extended into the show’s diverse casting of models. Jameliah K. Adekunle was this year’s Creative Director and states that the team at LRFS ‘aim to give a voice to those who need it through an uncensored platform that destroys social barriers.’ Jameliah believes ‘we must lift up the next generation of creatives to speak up about the inequalities that plague our society. By unpacking these stories, we will showcase the divine beauty of our society, through the means of creativity, style and protest.’ From this message it is clear that LRFS’ work this year will stretch much further than its final show of 2022. The show raised over £19,000 for its charities – money which will go on to empower and educate many.

The show was hosted in The Refectory – an iconic Leeds venue as well as a central organ in our

university union. The runway was tranquil, hosting a set design created by Jameliah and influenced

by protest imagery and graffiti she has seen around London. With a single spotlight on the end of

the stage, the poignant prose of spoken word artist Natasha Montisieri filled the hall. The show

then burst to life and light to The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’, a fitting soundtrack for its first scene:

‘Ignite’. Described as ‘a radical explosion that provides the catalyst to societal conversation’, the

scene featured block colours, intricate tailoring and strong modelling. ‘Ignite’ set a precedent for

the eye-catching wonder of fashion with purpose that was to run throughout the whole show. The

flames of scene one then faded to the ethereal pastel tones of scene two: ‘Inspire’. Featuring The

Gryphon’s very own Alba Goskova (associate editor and soon to be editor-in-chief) as a model, this

dreamlike state married natural inspired looks with trend-led pieces. Scene three, ‘Educate’, had

clear eponymous purpose and incorporated choreography that evoked unity and protest signs

championing a range of causes: from anti-war in Ukraine to the Black Lives Matter movement. As

ever, the clothing was mesmerising when paired with the scene’s theme and the monochromatic

colour palette embodied the black and white writing of issues we must educate ourselves on. In

‘Change’ (scene four) we saw the depiction of ‘the current discrimination experienced by people

from marginalised communities’ which provided ‘a warning for society of what could happen if we

don’t act now. Striking use of red and gold make-up and braided hair was definitive of ‘Change’ –

with this colour palette being reflected in a gorgeous array of clothing. The fade from the brights of

‘Ignite’ to the sombre reds and blacks of ‘Change’ signified the seriousness of its warning whilst the

models’ choreographed walk and showcasing of the looks connoted a crucial message: that

movement together is what creates ‘Change’. The show’s final scene ‘Empower’ hosted a vision of

togetherness and celebration of difference. It looked to an overcoming of the challenges ‘posed to

us as a generation’.

Alex Gibbon, The Gryphon Editor, Bethany Wright, Print Fashion Editor, & Hemma Daddral, Online Fashion Editor (Left to Right)

Leeds RAG Fashion Show 2022 ended with ‘Ignite Finale’, a return to it’s central theme which

featured a reappearance of each model and its directors – the aforementioned Jameliah alongside

Ellena Smith and Catelyn Louwrens. The show was altogether a beautiful celebration of its ideals,

designers, models, organisers and most importantly: the charities it supported. LRFS have

certainly achieved their goal to spark a conversation through clothing and have given testament to

the power of fashion for active change. Not only will the money raised give legacy to this year’s

show, but the burst of life experienced will live on in the minds of its audience for years to come.