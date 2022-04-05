BBC Radio 2 Live to be held in Leeds

In an exciting and unprecedented move, it has been announced that BBC Radio 2 Live will be heading to Leeds this year for two whole days of live music.

The news was broken this morning on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show and revealed that Temple Newsam Park in Leeds will play host to the two day festival from Saturday September 17 to Sunday September 18.

So far, over 20 artists are slated to perform across two stages, with a Radio 2 DJ Tent also appearing for the first time alongside the main stage, where the presenters will be playing classic tracks from Motown in the 60s to the present day.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “Following our month of brilliant Piano Room performances in February, we’re thrilled that Radio 2 Live will be held in Leeds, one of the great cities of the North. Live music is at the heart of the station so we can’t wait for us all to gather at Temple Newsam for two days of brilliant music, bringing everyone together to feel great!”

Zoe Ball said: “It’s official! The news is OUT and I can tell you the whole Radio 2 family can’t wait to be in LEEDS this year for R2 Live. We are ready for two days of dancing and singing along with our fabulous listeners and some brilliant live acts. Personally, I’m giddy to get my groove on in the Radio 2 DJ Tent!”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Radio 2 Live to Temple Newsam and for people in Leeds to be able to look forward to performances from world class artists on their doorstep. Leeds has hosted some of the biggest names in music over the years, so it’s great to see the city carrying on that proud tradition and to be working with the organisers to bring another major and unique event to Leeds.”

The official artist line-up is due to be announced in June alongside details of a ticket sale date.