Porter Robinson brings optimism through music at the O2 Ritz in Manchester

Despite his latest album Nurture (2021) addressing themes of self-doubt and creative confidence and as Porter says to his audience, taking almost seven years to complete, Robinson carries himself on stage with the utmost confidence, allowing him to keep his dedicated fan base at the sold out O2 Ritz in Manchester jumping and singing throughout his entire performance.

This new-found self-assuredness allows Porter to create an eclectic set that smoothly transitions between emotional and deeply personal tracks such as ‘Sweet Time’ from Nurture to heavier hitting electronic tracks such as ‘Divinity’ from Porter’s debut 2014 album Worlds. Robinson’s mix of singing and piano playing along with synths and drum pads is both unique and enthralling. This mix of musical styles makes Porter one of the most distinctive artists and acts in the broad genre of electronic music.

This personal and unique touch also applies to Robinson’s choice of visuals. Robinson utilizes brightly coloured natural imagery, reflecting the natural environments he used to get himself out of a creative rut and give him a new lease and positive outlook on life, along with home recorded video from his childhood and family. This openness leaves audiences with a special connection to Porter which is returned with a devoted fan base that joyfully sang along to Porter’s heartfelt and optimistic melodic tracks such as ‘Something Comforting’ and ‘Look at the Sky’.

At the end of the performance following the audience calling for one more song Porter finished with the appropriately titled calming and uplifting synth-pop track ‘Get Your Wish’. After a night of colorful lights and visuals along with upbeat melodic synth-pop and electronic music, accompanied by a strong opener of alt-rock guitarist James Ivy, the O2 Ritz in Manchester was left buzzing. With such positive imagery and music along with Porter’s endearing interactions with his fans you couldn’t help but feel joyful and optimistic upon leaving the show.

Porter Robinson – Get your Wish (Official Music Video)