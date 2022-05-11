Charity Kase set to tear up Hyde Park Book Club

Drag fans all over West Yorkshire are incredibly excited at the news that Charity Kase will be performing in Leeds next week.

As part of the city’s new drag show GAZE: A Night of Queer Excellence, Kase take to the stage of Hyde Park Book Club on Thursday May 19th.

The Lancashire-born drag artist, self-styled as ‘The Wicked Witch Of The East End’, came to prominence on the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. She is known for her nightmarish, intricate, and conceptual looks which she regularly showcases to her large Instagram following.

The evening will be co-hosted by Memphis, the founder of Leeds-based drag events company Memphis Presents, and local drag king Chafe de Fys. Also on the bill will be Villanelle and Vita Bohem.

Tickets are available here