Action Bronson hits us with infectious LP with serious replay value

On his latest album, Young Baklava boogie boards into new realms of non-conformity, taking influence from the virtuosity of 70s psychedelia and latin jazz.

Action Bronson: the Scorsese acting, cookery book writing, TV show hosting, fitness freaking, rapper extraordinaire is now over 10 years in the game, and in this time, he’s become one of the most likeable figures in world Hip Hop. From the thrills of Fuck That’s Delicious, the ex Viceland cookery show with The Alchemist, Hologram and Mayhem Lauren, to feuds with the legendary Ghostface Killah, beyond the music, he’s given fans many memorable moments. Forever evolving, since his previous album ‘Only For Dolphins’, the rapper has released his second cookery book ‘Fuck it I’ll start tomorrow’, become a trainee Brazillian jiu-jitsu and lost over 150 pounds; sharing his elaborate training methods regularly on Instagram.

Bronson’s rap fans would be right to worry that his new creative endeavours may jeopardise the music. However, with help from the Alchemist and Deringer, ‘El Crocodrillo Turbo’ quickly puts such anxieties to death. After the latin, dub and funk-tinged sounds of ‘Only For Dolphins’, Bam Bam Baklava diversifies his palette and makes it even more captivating. The vivid world he builds is complemented by fusions of 70s psychedelia (Tongpo), soul (Jaguar) and 80s synth (Zambezi). It’s an album characterised by non-conformity, which is thanks to the clear influence of artists like Frank Zappa.

Bronson and Zappa are similar in that they are both great American satirists, who in different ways, use their music to question the U.S. status quo. On this record, El Crocodrillo Turbo is Bronson’s boogie-boarding alter-ego, who’s a seven-foot Sicilian ecstasy dealer with a more muscular torso than Leo DiCaprio (Tongpo). He finds himself snorting coke with former NFL player Michael Irvin and getting up to various other elicit activities. Like with much of Baklava’s work, the eccentricity really shines through. Crocodile growls and news reports of a reptilian being on the loose in his native Queens piece the record together, helping it flow seamlessly.

Double entendres referencing 80s video games, The Sopranos and vintage sports cars feature in Bronson’s classic tones to remind us of his various successful avenues. Humour and braggadocio shine through the more promiscuous references, which freely mock American culture and popular figures. Conway the Machine arguably has the best moment in this regard, as the Griselda affiliate highlights the sheer buffoonery of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who blamed his Italian heritage on a string of sexual harassment allegations back in 2020: I feel like Cuomo, I see titties, I’m like, “Let me grab It” // Didn’t I say I’m not a pervert? I’m just half Italian.“

The Buffalo rapper isn’t the only feature who pulls his weight on El Crocodrillo Turbo either. A saxophone solo from Yung Mehico plays out the record in chic fashion, whilst verses from Bronson’s circle of lyrical confidants (Mayhem Lauren, Hologram and Roc Marciano) are intrinsically crisp and engaging. As musically dense as this record is, lyrically, Young Baklava never finds himself out of his comfort zone, and for all the hilarious imagery, there are some questionable bars too: “Your pussy sweeter than corn soup, every day I wake up to the tender sound of water flutes, catch me on tour, boo” (Ninety One), the production and general story-line are infectious though and give this record some serious replay value.