‘La Triple T’ proves TINI’s status as the most influential singer in Argentina

The Argentinian multiplatinum singer and songwriter TINI comes back to the music industry with a message of self-love and women empowerment.

After ten years of career, two tours around the Americas and Europe and three internationally-awarded albums, it is not surprising why music portals and magazines like Billboard have been establishing her as the best-selling Argentinian artist since 2018. Tini has been demonstrating her multi-talented nature throughout the years by means of her charismatic, hardworking and versatile personality. However, in her latest single, La Triple T, the artist proves that she has gone beyond the boundaries of music industry’s conventions. Tini’s fusion of pop, Argentinian cumbia and reggaeton puts her in a unique musical space with a genre of her own.

The title, La Triple T (in English, ‘The Triple T’) makes reference to Tini’s most iconic phrase in her songs. Whenever one of her catchiest songs is either reaching its climax or coming to an end, she says her name three times in a sensual tone, following the rhythm of the song itself. This brand-new track can already be defined as Latin America’s female anthem of the year, as it is centred around the celebration and recognition of women’s external and internal diversity. In this song, every woman is included and invited to feel empowered while dancing to it. When the Argentinian performer sings ‘pa’ que toda’ mis babies le metan hasta abajo, que los envidiosos se vayan pal’ carajo, métele cadera, mueve to’ lo que trajo’ (‘For all my babies to get down, screw jealous people, move your hips and everything you’ve got’), she invites all women to feel empowered and dance to the catchy rhythm of the song, despite their physical appearance and social approval.

Furthermore, Tini demonstrates that she is part of a feminist movement that is gradually taking place within the Latin American music industry. Throughout the years, Latin female singers have been socially punished for writing songs about nights out and preaching sexual freedom in their music. However, men who sang about those topics, often hypersexualising women, were praised and deified. For this reason, Tini uses her latest song as a channel to denounce women’s situation in music industry and to give them an own voice, proving that women are independent beings and not entities subjected to social conventions and stereotypes.

The music video is a vital visual support so as to understand the exact meaning of the song. Tini demonstrates how important finding one’s own identity is and offers us a renewed image of herself she is satisfied with. After experimenting with multiple styles, Tini shows her audience that she is now the woman she wants to be, proving to be in absolute control of her own musical career. This is also manifested in the different outfits and hairstyles she utilises in the clip. If we have a look at her different musical eras, she used to stick to specific, not very risky clothing styles. Nevertheless, her new-self is now characterised by her lack of fear of social prejudices. Although the MTV EMA-winner has been the subject of criticism throughout her entire career, she does not let it concern her. Tini comes back to the music industry braver than ever, encouraging women to wear the type of clothes they wish to and feel comfortable with, in spite of what others may think about it.

The different locations of the music video are also relevant: on the one hand, the streets represent the everyday life in an Argentinian neighbourhood and on the other hand, the club, which has multiple scenarios, is conceived as a place where women feel free and confident. In general terms, the locations she makes use of in the music video are characterised by two main elements: the use of an aesthetically-pleasant colour palette articulated around purple and pink tones and frequent moments of dance. While the aforementioned colours symbolise self-love, femininity and female solidarity and respect, the choreography embodies freedom, confidence and empowerment.

Another relevant feature of the video is the representation and harmonic integration of the drag community. Many of the background dancers are drag queens and in fact, three of them symbolise Tini’s different eras by wearing some of her most iconic outfits. Also, the three drag queens support the notion of ‘the triple T’, making reference to Tini’s artistic versatility and the process of experimentation she had been through until she found what truly defined her as an artist. By means of the inclusion of these drag queens, Tini makes use of her influential role in the music industry to spread a message of freedom of identity and mutual acceptance. In this way, not only is the Argentinian singer giving a voice to women but also to other communities who have been historically deprived of basic social rights as well.

Having broken multiple records on streaming platforms, Tini shows she knows the formula of success. La Triple T had all the elements to become a hit: catchy rhythm and empowering lyrics, which hide a highly relevant message. Her feminist anthem debuted in the top 10 most watched Youtube videos around the globe and could be spotted in the Spotify and Itunes charts in more than fifteen countries. Furthermore, the Argentinian singer said she would debut her latest song live in her upcoming tour, which starts in Argentina, where she has already sold more than one hundred thousand tickets. It is expected to meet the expectations of her previous world tours, one of them being placed on Pollstar’s ‘Top 100 Worldwide Tours’ list. In short, Tini is not a temporary Latin sensation but rather one of the most iconic figures of the Latin American music industry and the chief Argentinian artistic exponent in the entire world.