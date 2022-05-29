Hottest clothing capsules released this month ￼

2022 has been a largely successful year for the fashion industry, picking up the pieces post-pandemic when retailers struggled to produce and sell their products. 2021 was a strong year, but already 2022 has seen some excellent output from design teams across the world. Below, we break down the five most exciting clothing capsules released so far this year.

ERL X Dior

This month saw the fruition of the collaboration between Kim Jones’ Dior and Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL for the Spring 2023 Capsule Collection. Each brand has ‘moved the goalposts’ for men’s fashion over the years but in radically different ways. With this collection, the two creators’ visions fuse to create what will be a standout collection for 2022 & 2023.

On the runway, the ERL x Dior clad models were styled in vibrant pastel satin suits, quilted puffer jackets, mesh shirts and chic half-zip jumpers. Pale purple, cream, grey and silver characterised almost every piece, giving a unique colour scheme for the collection.

There were chunky cable-knit jumpers in cream and purples, with pearl beads spelling out ‘California Couture’ across the breast. Tailored suit jackets were turned inside out, revealing intricately designed lining with ‘CD’ for Christian Dior embroidered into it. The classic green and blue ERL Swirl Hoodie, which first garnered mainstream attention following an endorsement by Kanye West in 2020 had been given a Dior spin. It was presented in a marl grey with the swirl across the front of the hoodie done with glistening silver sequins, oozing with luxe and the air of high fashion. Photo Credits: @dior on Instagram

Working with a designer as young as Eli (31) brings a whole new perspective to the brand, reinvigorating it with colourful inspirations from Venice Beach; so, it was only right that this is where the runway took place. Even the runway itself was awe-inspiring – the ocean-blue painted surface was a tribute to the sea of California.

There is certainly still plenty of time to marvel at the pieces from the two designers before the collection releases next year.

Stüssy

Been looking for some warm weather summer staples? Well, look no further. The Stüssy Summer 2022 Collection dropped last week, and it appears that the design team over at the American fashion house have been breaking their backs to create timeless pieces that are versatile and captivating.

The capsule, shot by the beach, finds a balance between patterns, colours and graphics on must-have garments ranging from knitwear to windbreakers. As always, Stüssy has circumvented ‘logomania’ by sticking to minimalist design, with only small signature crowns embroidered onto a few of the items.

Photo Credits: @stussy on Instagram

The trousers in the collection are a catch-all, with something for everyone. From leopard print trousers to dyed carpenter trousers, flowy suit trousers as well as classic denim jeans. The tops are equally as accessible. There are beautifully patterned button-up shirts, sweater vests, hoodies, some subtly dyed crewneck sweaters, a huge array of t-shirts, and a sleek selection of camp collar shirts. For outerwear, Stüssy has come out with several workwear jackets, shell jackets, and my personal favourite, the recycled nylon liner vest.

The prices for the collection are surprisingly reasonable as well. Whilst Stüssy has never been extraordinarily expensive, this is by far their most advanced and captivating collection to date, really capturing the zeitgeist of current fashion trends, whilst at the same time putting their spin on them.

The collection is available now on their website.

YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga

The two designers Ye and Demna just renewed their creative partnership with the latest collection from YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. Revealed as part of the Life of the Party music video, it follows 2021’s sporadic releases of key YEEZY GAP staples, such as the Round Jacket and the Perfect Hoodie. Despite all its criticism, it was named the most hyped collaboration by the LYST index.

You can see the coming together of the two brands in the final product; an understated yet subversive aesthetic takes over this time around, as waterproof outerwear, t-shirts, sweatpants, hats and holdall accessories are featured throughout. Oversized and overdyed “GAP” hoodies and seamless T-shirts are the main attraction with some other standout pieces being the tight-fitting technical tops, padded denim jackets and a new take on the YEEZY GAP Round Jacket. Heavy black is once again the overarching colour tone: a colour that has been front and centre in both Kanye and Demna’s wardrobes for months on end. Photo Credits: @yeezyxgap on Instagram

Since its inception, YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga has divided fans but proven demonstrably popular, selling out on pre-order and inspiring some mass resale, though not for ridiculously heightened prices. Whilst dividing the original Yeezy fanbase, those who are seeking some Balenciaga pieces at a somewhat affordable price need look no further than this new collection, with its prices already leagues cheaper than Balenciaga’s mainline items. Take for example the £60 cap, as opposed to £295 for an ordinary Balenciaga one.

The collection is available now via YEEZY GAP GLOBAL.

1017 ALYX 9SM Fall 2022

“I’m just making things that I like, and hopefully other people will like them too. That’s just how I move”, says Matthew Williams, Creative Designer when asked about his unique vision for his flagship brand 1017 ALYX 9SM.

The New York-based brand recently unveiled its Fall 2022 Menswear Collection in a near-derelict church in a small town in California called Saint-Victor. The contrast between the setting and models was a stark juxtaposition. Those in menswear, including music artist Destroy Lonely, wore layers of sheepskin or oversized puffer jackets over black nylon technical mid-layers or thick cable-knit jumpers. On the bottom half, some models wore black technical shorts with multiple side pockets over trousers, enabling an exaggeratedly weighty look. The futurism seen in each technical piece couldn’t be more at odds with the cracked and intricately painted floor tiles of the church that they walked in, accompanied by a slow and menacing score by F1lthy.

Photo Credits: @alyxstudio on Instagram

This collection continues to innovate, marrying streetwear with high-fashion and leatherwear, taking noticeable inspiration from the NYC and California skate scene and punk subculture, whilst Williams also puts his spin on the brand with its take on safety and utility; the various clips and the appearance of the brand’s signature rollercoaster buckle adds a unique touch to each item.

The collection is now available on Alyx’s website.

KITH Summer 2022 ‘Release 1’

Following the announcement of their soon-to-be collaboration with Birkenstock, KITH returns with ‘Release 1’ of their Summer 2022 collection. Much to everyone’s surprise, the entire look book was modelled by Giancarlo Esposito – or as Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul fans will better know him, ‘Gus’. Photo Credits: @kith on Instagram

The New York retailer is possibly one of the most consistent when it comes to regular and inspiring releases. In lieu of any loud and garish colours, the emphasis here is on clean and classy daily pieces. For layering pieces, the standout of this first phase of their summer collection is the Japanese jacquard denim jacket, with a beautifully subtle blue indigo wash to it. For T-shirts, the signature high-quality 230GSM Tee takes the lead, with printed flora to match the KITH script logo embroidery. For shorts, there is a range of breathable mesh shorts to choose from, complemented by the graphic flair of Japanese Hasui print all over.

Photo Credits: @kith on Instagram

For accessories, a diverse array of shades was made available, socks and a simple but slick selection of hats, such as baseball caps, bucket hats and 4-panelled caps.

The entirety of ‘Release 1’ of KITH Summer 2022 is available now on their website.