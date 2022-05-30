Live music fans to flock to Wakefield, as Long Division Festival makes its return

Forget Jubilee Weekend, forget Spring Bank Holiday, forget National Yoga Day – the real highlight of June 2022 is sure to be Long Division Festival in Wakefield. The 11th June will see over 70 artists take to stages all over the city centre. Last year’s festival was a massive success and, as you can tell by reading my review of the day here, it was just a brilliant day!

This year’s line-up consists of loads of great artists – some that you will have already heard of, such as Sea Power (formerly British Sea Power), and some that you will have the pleasure of discovering on the day. Festivals are always fantastic places to discover your new favourite artists, at last year’s Long Division I happened upon Hands Off Gretel who became one of my most listened-to artists of 2021 and was also first exposed to the brilliant live performances of Low Hummer (the best band to come out of Hull since The Housemartins), who make a return to the festival this year playing an early slot at Venue 23. Rising indie band Honeyglaze, who recently supported Wet Leg at Brudenell Social Club, are a notable highlight within the line-up, playing an early evening slot at the Mechanics Theatre. Regardless of your taste, though, you are bound to find some good tunes at Long Division.

With £36 tickets, Long Division, is one of the cheapest metropolitan festivals to come by. When you take into consideration that a train from Leeds to Wakefield takes 12 minutes and a return costs less than a fiver, along with the fact that drinks tend to be cheaper in Wakey – there doesn’t seem to be any logical reason not to go!